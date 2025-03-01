Saturday, March 01, 2025 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Miracle how Trump restrained from hitting Zelenskyy: Russia on their clash

Miracle how Trump restrained from hitting Zelenskyy: Russia on their clash

During an intense Oval Office meeting on Friday, Trump shouted at Zelenskyy, accusing him of risking millions of lives and warning that his actions might lead to World War III

Kremlin, Russia, Moscow,

Zelenskyy's biggest lie of all his lies was his assertion in the White House that the Kyiv regime in 2022 was alone: Kremlin

Press Trust of India Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia has said it was a "miracle" that US President Donald Trump restrained himself from hitting Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their verbal clash in the Oval Office, as it mocked the Ukrainian leader after the unprecedented showdown.

During an intense Oval Office meeting on Friday, Trump shouted at Zelenskyy, accusing him of risking millions of lives and warning that his actions might lead to World War III.

In response, Zelenskyy abruptly departed the White House without signing a crucial minerals agreement with the US, which Trump had insisted upon and implied was a prerequisite for continued support to Ukraine.

 

Reacting to their spat, Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram on Friday that Zelenskyy's biggest lie of all his lies was his assertion in the White House that the Kyiv regime in 2022 was alone, without support.

"How Trump and (Vice President JD) Vance held back from hitting that scumbag is a miracle of restraint," she said.

Also Read

Marco Rubio

Zelenskyy should apologise after Oval Office spat: US Secretary of State

US President Donald Trump

Trump's thrashing of Zelenskyy highlights Western allies' limited influence

Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy's blowup with Trump leaves allies facing disaster

Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

How did global leaders react to the Trump-Zelenskyy White House clash

Donald Trump, JD Vance, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Suit remark to ceasefire row: What went down between Trump & Zelenskyy

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev also reacted to the incident, calling Zelenskyy an "insolent pig" who had received "a proper slap down in the Oval Office."  "For the first time, Trump told the cocaine clown the truth to his face: the Kyiv regime is gambling with World War III...That's a good thing, but not enough we must stop military aid to the Nazi machine," Medvedev, who is now deputy head of Russia's Security Council, said.

During his meeting with Trump, Zelenskyy referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Crimea in 2014.

Vance hit back at Zelenskyy by saying, "I think it's disrespectful for you to come to the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media. ... you should be thanking the president for trying to bring you into this conference.

After departing the Oval Office, Zelenskyy said in a post on X, Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Taiwan flag, Taiwan

Taiwan imposes sanctions on 7 Chinese univs over national security concerns

Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg rocks Benson Boone's Grammy jumpsuit for wife's birthday

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag

Sri Lanka gets fourth tranche of $334 million bailout package from IMF

White House

Federal workers start to get new email demanding their accomplishments

Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa

Gene Hackman, his wife likely dead for over a week, reveals new findings

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict US Russia Ukraine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon