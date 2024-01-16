Misinformation, polarisation limit our abilities: European Commission chief

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday said the risks like misinformation and societal polarisation are very serious as they can limit our capabilities to deal with other challenges.

In a special address at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024 here, she said this is not the time for polarisation, but for rebuilding trust.

"This is not a time for conflicts, but the time to drive global collaboration and business have a crucial role to play," she added.

Referring to the WEF Annual Global Risks Report that listed 'disinformation and misinformation' and societal polarisation among the biggest immediate risks before the world, she said these are indeed serious risks because they limit our capabilities in handling other risks, including conflicts, climate and technology.

"This is not the time for polarisation, this is the time for trust. I believe it can be done, and I believe that Europe can lead on that front. It has never been more important for the government and private sector to collaborate to forge a path forward to deal with the biggest challenges of our time," she added.

Noting that democracies across the world are going to polls and a huge proportion of the global population will be affected, the European Commission president said it makes it even more important to ensure that the threats from disinformation and misinformation are dealt with firmly.