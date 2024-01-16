Sensex (    %)
                        
Davos LIVE: Time to rebuild trust, cooperation with each other, says WEF

LIVE updates on World Economic Forum: The theme of the Open Forum Davos 2024, which takes place January 15-19, is: "From Lab to Life: Science in Action". Catch all the latest news updates here

World Economic Forum

Latest updates on Davos 2024:  The World Economic Forum on Tuesday stated  trust and cooperation are a must in a connected yet divided world. WEF stated that the most pressing issues before the world including are not limited by borders and they travel without passports, but cooperation was still possible and was happening. WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab emphasised that the current moment should be employed as an opportunity to renew old bonds. He stated the world today may be more connected geographically but it is also a lot more divided and fragmented, at the first plenary of the WEF Annual Meeting 2024 "We are also seeing unprecedented risks on technology front," he said. "Let's use this meeting to rebuild trust in each of us for the future

Economic growth across the globe could fall to its lowest rate in three decades by 2030 amid the ongoing economic and geopolitical shocks, a new report said earlier. Releasing the Future of Growth Report 2024 here ahead of its annual meeting of world leaders, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said this downturn is exacerbating a range of interconnected global challenges, including the climate crisis and a weakening social contract, which are collectively reversing progress in global development.


Executives are  worried about the long term viability of their businesses, a PricewaterhouseCoopers pre-Davos survey showed, with pressures mounting from generative artificial intelligence (AI) and climate disruption.  Some 45% of more than 4,700 global CEOs surveyed do not believe their businesses will survive, barring significant changes, in the next ten years, the "Big Four" auditor said.  


Actress Michelle Yeoh, Burkinabe-German architect Diebedo Francis Kere and American musician Nile Rodgers were given the Crystal Award 2024 at the ongoing World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland. The winners were presented with the awards at the opening session of the WEF on Monday.
5:01 PM

Davos LIVE: Global cooperation needed to curb climate crisis, save up to 14.5 mn lives by 2050, says WEF

 A new World Economic Forum analysis warned on Tuesday that disasters intensified by the climate crisis could lead to $12.5 trillion economic losses and 14.5 million deaths worldwide by 2050.
World Economic Forum Davos Switzerland

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

