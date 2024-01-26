Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Moody's downgrades ratings of 17 Chinese local govt financing vehicles

It left the ratings of nine other Chinese LGFVs unchanged but cut their outlooks to negative too due to the same pressures.

Moody's

Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters LONDON
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 12:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Moody's downgraded the ratings of 17 Chinese local government financing vehicles (LGFV) by one notch on Thursday and immediately put them back on another downgrade warning by setting the rating outlooks to "negative".

China's local governments, which between them are estimated to have over $9 trillion worth of debt, have seen their finances hit in recent years as the country's property market crash has slashed the amount of money they make from selling land.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Moody's had put the 17 LGFV ratings on review for a downgrade in early December when it put China's sovereign rating on a "negative outlook". Thursday's move saw them all cut by one notch.
 
The renewed negative outlooks reflect "a potential weakening in the governmental capacity to support (GCS) score of their respective regional and local government (RLG) owners, given the negative outlook on China's sovereign rating," Moody's said.
 
It left the ratings of nine other Chinese LGFVs unchanged but cut their outlooks to negative too due to the same pressures.
 
The International Monetary Fund has estimated 66 trillion yuan ($9.1 trillion) in total debt is held by China's LGFVs, which cities use to raise money for infrastructure projects critical to the country's development.
 
Moody's said factors that could see the LGFVs' ratings cut further included a downgrade of China's sovereign rating as well as a "material weakening" of their owner RLGs' finances, or the governments' ability to coordinate timely support.
 
Another strain would be if Beijing began prohibiting local governments from providing financial support to LGFVs, or if changes occur in the LGFVs' characteristics that could weaken local governments' propensity to support, such as diminished roles in key public projects.
 
The 17 LGFVs downgraded on Thursday were:

Changde Economic Construction Investment Grp Guangxi Communications Investment Grp Co.,Ltd Sino Trendy Investment Limited
 
Henan Railway Const. & Inv. Group Co Ltd Meixihu Investment (Changsha) Co., Ltd.
 
Lhasa City Construction Invt Mgmt Co., Ltd.
 
Yi Bright International Limited
 
Shandong Land Development Group Co., Ltd.
 
Shuifa Group Co., Ltd.
 

Also Read

Vedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

US home cashout refinancing falls to lowest since 2000 after Fed hikes

Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1

JSW USA to raise $145 mn loan for capex Moody's affirms stable ratings

Business loans for startups and new businesses by the Indian government

Red Sea crisis pushes costs of fuel tanker above $100,000 per day

China permits Boeing to deliver 737 MAX 8 to local customers: Report

Israeli tanks pound hospitals in Khan Younis forcing displaced to flee

China officials cut costs as Xi says 'belt-tightening rules here to stay'

Lloyds bank to cut around 1,600 branch jobs in digital transition

Weifang Urban Construction and Dev Invt Grp Yantai Chefoo Finance Holding Group Co., Ltd Yinchuan Tonglian Cap. Inv. Opn. Co., Ltd.
 
Zhengzhou Metro Group Co., Ltd.
 
Zhongyuan Sincere Investment Co. Ltd
 
Zhongyuan Yuzi Investment Hldg Grp Co., Ltd.
 
Zhongyuan Zhicheng Co., Ltd.
 
Zhuzhou City Construction Dev. Group Co Ltd.

Topics : Moodys China loan refinancing finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 12:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon