Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

More than 300 rescued from floodwaters in northeast Australia: Officials

Cairns Airport was closed on Monday due to flooding and authorities were concerned that the city of 160,000 people will lose drinking water

Flooding, Australia floods

Photo: Reuters

AP Brisbane (Australia)
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 8:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

More than 300 people were rescued overnight from floodwaters in northeast Australia, with dozens of residents clinging to roofs, officials said on Monday.
Cairns Airport was closed on Monday due to flooding and authorities were concerned that the city of 160,000 people will lose drinking water.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
While rain was easing in Cairns, severe weather warnings were in place in nearby Port Douglas, Daintree, Cooktown, Wujal Wujal and Hope Vale, with more rain forecast.
Queensland state Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll described the flooding as absolutely devastating.
Last night, we had an extraordinarily challenging, challenging evening, rescuing some 300 people, Carroll told reporters.
There were no deaths or serious injuries, she said.
All 300 residents would be evacuated by helicopter from the Aboriginal community of Wujal Wujal, where nine adults and a 7-year-old child spent hours overnight on a hospital roof, officials said.
A Category 2 tropical cyclone passed close by Wujal Wujal on Wednesday. But while strong winds did little damage to the community, heavy rains have continued to lash the region.
Roads and railway lines were cut, communities were isolated and 14,000 homes and businesses were without power on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll rises to 21, over 100 missing | Details here

Can sponge cities be the solution to India's increasing flooding problems?

Yamuna water levels drop marginally, floodwaters reach SC entrance

Surge in snake sightings as floodwaters recede, govt sets up response team

Xi calls for measures to mitigate flooding amid economic slowdown

Car plows into vehicle in Biden's motorcade outside Delaware campaign HQ

Israel approves appointment of Reuven Azar as new Ambassador to India

WHO urges members to continue surveillance amid rising respiratory diseases

Talks on border security grind on as Trump invokes Nazi-era blood rhetoric

Israel finds tunnel by Gaza border, raises questions about prewar intel

Topics : Australia Floods

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 8:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon