Morgan Stanley's profits decline in Q1 amid investment-banking slowdown

By Sridhar Natarajan

Morgan Stanley’s investment bank and its giant wealth unit surpassed analysts’ expectations in the first quarter even as profits fell from a year earlier, dragged down by a dropoff in dealmaking and a jump in loan-loss provisions.





The firm’s wealth business recorded $6.56 billion in revenue, higher than estimated and up 11% from a year earlier. Morgan Stanley now oversees $4.6 trillion in that unit after adding $110 billion in net new assets. Net income slid 20% from a year earlier to $2.84 billion amid a slowdown in the trading and banking businesses. The firm’s investment bank was able to stave off a steeper drop as the two key divisions edged past analysts’ expectations, propelled by its fixed-income traders and merger-advisory fees. Still, the company’s provisions for credit losses quadrupled to $234 million from a year earlier, primarily related to commercial real estate and deterioration in the macroeconomic outlook.



It has already laid out a target of attracting $1 trillion in net new assets every three years for the wealth business. New York-based Morgan Stanley has sought to reinforce a message that the fast-growing wealth- and asset-management operations will help curtail big swings in trading and investment banking. “About $20 billion came from events associated with March,” Chief Financial Officer Sharon Yeshaya said of the net new assets added to the wealth-management business. She attributed the vast chunk of the new assets to the bank’s investments paying off. “The durability of our business model is being shown through our results.”

Also Read India has conditions in place for an economic boom: Morgan Stanley Morgan Stanley profit beats on strength in wealth, trading units Morgan Stanley lays off about 1,600 employees amid economic meltdown Paytm to be key beneficiary of govt's UPI incentive scheme: Morgan Stanley Morgan Stanley cuts CEO Gorman's Pay 10% to $31.5 mn after turbulent 2022 Credit Suisse accused of hindering probe into Nazi-linked accounts With Census still pending, UN says India is now the most populous country International Booker Prize 2023: Six books shortlisted, Tamil 'Pyre' misses Solar eclipse on April 20 will bring darkness, 'ring of fire' effect AI tech like ChatGPT can be used to turbocharge fraud: FTC chair Lina Khan



Revenue from equity underwriting slumped 22% to $202 million, while debt underwriting declined 5.8% to $407 million. Mergers-and-acquisitions bankers also slipped, with advisory revenue dropping 32%. The $1.25 billion in fees from those business was ahead of the $1.12 billion forecast by analysts. Morgan Stanley shares fell 3.2% at 8:27 a.m. in early New York trading. They had climbed 5.7% this year through Tuesday, including a big gain after its last earnings call, in January.