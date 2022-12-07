Morgan Stanley lays off about 1,600 employees amid economic meltdown

Global investment advisory firm has cut about 2 per cent of its global workforce, or about 1,600 employees, amid the global economic meltdown, the media reported.

The layoffs, first reported by CNBC citing sources, came after CEO James Gordon recently warned that "some people are going to be let go.

The company has about 81,567 employees and the layoffs will touch "nearly every corner of the global investment bank".

The global investment bank was yet to comment on the report.

is following rival Goldman Sachs and other investment firms including Citigroup and Barclays in reducing their workforce.

"Banks typically trim 1 per cent to 5 per cent of those they deem their weakest workers before bonuses are paid, leaving more money for remaining employees," the report mentioned.

Morgan Stanley has seen headcount swell in recent years, said the report.

The bank's employee strength went up by 34 per cent from the first quarter of 2020 to the third quarter of this year.

Not just Morgan Stanley, several other companies, such as Amazon, Twitter, Pepsico, Adobe, Meta and Twitter have laid off employees amid the global macroeconomic conditions.

