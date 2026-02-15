Morocco eyes 80,000 visitors from India in 2026; targets group, MICE travel

Morocco is expecting up to 80,000 visitors from India this year, in line with the growth momentum of the previous year, with a focus on group tours, MICE, FIT and older age groups of over 50 years.

"We received an overall 20 million international visitors in 2025, of which there were 54,000 Indian travellers. It was over a 31 per cent increase from India from 2024, when we had a footfall of 41,000 visitors from India. In 2024, we hosted 17.4 million international tourists," Moroccan National Tourism Office (MNTO) Country General Manager, India, Jamal Younes Kilito told PTI.

The main reason for this growth in footfalls from India can be attributed to our promotions, which began two years back in 2023, and the e-visa facility, he noted.

"We set up a tourism office in India in 2023 and began our promotions, and signed many partnerships with Indian tour operators. It resulted in 123 per cent growth in visitor arrivals from India in 2024, as compared with the previous year. It was also aided by convenient e-visa facilities, which take from a few hours to up to four working days," Kilito said.

This year, MNTO is primarily targeting segments such as group tours, as one in five Indian visitors opts for a group package, he added.

"Besides group tours, we are also looking at tapping into MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions), destination weddings, young couples, Free Independent Traveller (FIT) segments. We are also looking at promoting Morocco for the well-travelled older travellers, who are over 50 years of age," said Kilito.

In 2026, MNTO hopes the current pace of growth will continue or even improve and looks forward to welcoming 75,000-80,000 Indians to visit Morocco.

"The objective is to reach 1,00,000 visitor arrivals from India as soon as possible," he added.

There are no direct flights from Morocco to India; however, there are numerous connecting flights between the countries from the Middle East nations.

"India and Morocco are also connected by numerous flights from a few European cities," he said.

Currently, India is among the top 20 source markets and number two among the Asian countries.

"India is among the top 20 source markets, with France being at the top, followed by Spain, the UK, Germany and the Benelux (Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg). In Asia, India is the second source market for Morocco after China. Looking at the current growth momentum, we expect India to reach the top 10 rankings in a few years," he stated.