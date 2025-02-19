Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 10:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Trump calls Zelenskyy 'a dictator', says will lose country if no peace deal

Trump calls Zelenskyy 'a dictator', says will lose country if no peace deal

Less than a month into his presidency, Trump has upended US policy on Ukraine and Russia, ending Washington's bid to isolate Russia over its invasion of Ukraine

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump spoke hours after Zelenskyy hit back at his suggestion that Ukraine was responsible for Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion. | File Photo: PTI

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 10:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump denounced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "a dictator without elections" and said he better move fast to secure a peace or he would have no country left. 
Trump spoke hours after Zelenskyy hit back at his suggestion that Ukraine was responsible for Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion, saying the US president was trapped in a Russian disinformation bubble. 
"A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left," Trump wrote on his Truth Social media platform. 
Zelenskyy, who met Trump's Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg in Kyiv on Wednesday, said he would like Trump's team to have "more truth" about Ukraine, a day after Trump said Ukraine "should never have started" the conflict with Russia. 
 

The Ukrainian leader said Trump's assertion that his approval rating was just 4 per cent was Russian disinformation and that any attempt to replace him would fail. 
"We have evidence that these figures are being discussed between America and Russia. That is, President Trump ... unfortunately lives in this disinformation space," Zelenskyy told Ukrainian TV. 
The latest poll from the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, from early February, says 57 per cent of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy. 
Less than a month into his presidency, Trump has upended US policy on Ukraine and Russia, ending Washington's bid to isolate Russia over its invasion of Ukraine with a Trump-Putin phone call and talks between senior US and Russian officials. 
Trump said he may meet Putin this month. The Kremlin said such a meeting could take longer to prepare but Russia's sovereign wealth fund said it expected a number of US companies to return to Russia as early as the second quarter.     
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
 

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

