Friday, February 21, 2025 | 07:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Musk, joined by Argentine President Javier Milei, wields chainsaw at CPAC

Musk, joined by Argentine President Javier Milei, wields chainsaw at CPAC

Musk, dressed in a black "Make America Great Again" cap and sunglasses, was joined by Argentine President Javier Milei, who handed him a chainsaw at the CPAC

Elon Musk, Argentina President Javier Milei

Elon Musk wields a chainsaw, joined by Argentine President Javier Milei | Image: X

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 7:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tech billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Thursday, holding a chainsaw to emphasise his campaign for reducing the federal budget and workforce through President Donald Trump's proposed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) panel, The Hill reported.

Musk, dressed in a black "Make America Great Again" cap and sunglasses, was soon joined by Argentine President Javier Milei, who handed him a chainsaw. Musk raised it to the crowd and said, "This is the chainsaw for bureaucracy."

Milei, who rose to prominence in Argentina with a vow to shake up the country's government and economy, often wields a chainsaw at political events, emblematic of his mission to cut large swaths of his country's federal government, according to The Hill.

 

Musk further said that the media's repeated use of the phrase "threat to democracy" could be replaced with "threat to bureaucracy", and that would make better sense.

He said, "The legacy media all say the same thing at the same time. They're mouthpieces for the state. They're always saying 'threat to democracy,' but if you just replaced democracy with bureaucracy, it makes a lot of sense."

Also Read

space station, ISS, satellite, international space station

Elon Musk calls for hastening end of Nasa's space station programme

x, Twitter

Brazil's top court justice orders X to pay $1.4 mn fine for non-compliance

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump highlights Kash Patel's approval at Black History Month reception

Donald Trump, Trump

US IRS announces to fire 6,000 employees as Prez Trump slashes govt

Modi, Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, Trump

Trump claims USAID funding in India was to get 'someone else elected'

Meanwhile, Steve Bannon, former Trump aide and White House Chief Strategist spoke about the confirmation of Kash Patel as the FBI director and said, "This is a glorious day. A glorious day and do you know why? Kash Patel is the director of the FBI, confirmed by the US Senate..."

Following his confirmation by the Senate on Thursday as director of the FBI, Patel, an ally of President Trump, expressed his gratitude and vowed to rebuild the agency into one that is "transparent, accountable, and committed to justice."

Patel thanked President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi for their support and emphasised his commitment to restoring public trust in the FBI.

While the nomination faced opposition from Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, Patel received backing from the rest of the Republican Party, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who had previously opposed other Trump nominees, according to NBC News.

The confirmation passed with a narrow 51-49 vote, as all Senate Democrats voted against him.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

china Flag, China

China opposes US State Dept's revised fact sheet, alleges misrepresentation

Canada flag, Canada

After US, Canada designates 7 Latin American groups as terrorist entities

Mike Waltz

Trump's frustration with Zelenskyy's approach 'multifold', says US NSA

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Russia planning to interfere in upcoming Central African Republic polls: UK

Donald Trump, Trump

World War III not far away, claims Donald Trump; says US won't participate

Topics : Elon Musk Donald Trump administration Argentina

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 7:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Bangladesh LIVE SCOREHP Telecom India IPOCBSE Class 10 Science Paper AnalysisList of chief ministers of Delhi
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon