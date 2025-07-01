Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 07:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Musk lashes out at tax bill supporters, threatens to unseat lawmakers

Musk warned that the proposed cuts to EVs and other clean energy credits would be "incredibly destructive" to the country, destroying millions of jobs and giving "handouts to industries of the past"

Elon Musk, DOGE, Tesla CEO

The criticism has threatened to reignite Musk’s public rift with Trump, which appeared to have died down in recent weeks | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

By Brandon Sapienza
 
Elon Musk once again threatened to ramp up his political spending, this time targeting nearly every sitting Republican in Congress who has signaled support for President Donald Trump’s multi-trillion dollar tax bill. 
“Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame!” Musk posted on his social media platform X. “And they will lose their primary next year if it’s the last thing I do on this Earth.”
 
Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, had told Bloomberg News that he planned to significantly curtail his political spending after shelling out a quarter of a billion dollars in the 2024 cycle, mostly supporting Trump. “I think I’ve done enough,” he said when asked about it in May.  
 

But earlier this month, shortly after leaving his formal government role as an adviser to Trump, the billionaire lambasted the president’s signature tax and spending deal in a series of posts that sparked an online feud and an explosive, hours-long public meltdown between the two men.  
Over the weekend, Musk warned that the proposed cuts to electric vehicle and other clean energy credits would be “incredibly destructive” to the country, destroying millions of US jobs and giving “handouts to industries of the past while severely damaging industries of the future.”
 
The criticism has threatened to reignite Musk’s public rift with Trump, which appeared to have died down in recent weeks. 
 
“I haven’t spoken to him much, but I think Elon is a wonderful guy, and I know he’s going to do well always,” Trump said on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, which aired Sunday but was recorded on Friday before the billionaire’s most recent posts. “But he got a little bit upset, and you know that wasn’t appropriate.”
 

