Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 07:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Turkish police detain cartoonist over Prophet sketch, sparks protests

Turkish police detain cartoonist over Prophet sketch, sparks protests

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on X that Leman magazine's cartoonist was taken under custody for questioning

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

Turkish police on Monday detained a cartoonist over a caricature depicting the Prophet Muhammad. (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Ankara
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 6:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Turkish police on Monday detained a cartoonist over a caricature depicting the Prophet Muhammad, an act that also sparked an angry protest outside the Istanbul office of his satirical magazine, officials and reports said.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on X that Leman magazine's cartoonist was taken under custody for questioning.

The minister also shared a video of the cartoonist identified only by his initials DP being taken into custody on a stairwell, with hands cuffed behind the back.

Earlier, the country's justice minister said an investigation was launched into the magazine, citing possible charges of publicly insulting religious values". 

 

A group of youths, reportedly belonging to an Islamist group, hurled stones at Leman's headquarters after it published a cartoon depicting Prophet Muhammad and Prophet Moses exchanging greetings in mid-air as missiles rain down from the sky.

Also Read

Ministry of External Affairs

India rejects OIC remarks as 'unwarranted', slams Pakistan's influence

Erdogan

Armenian PM meets Erdogan in rare Turkey visit to reset strained ties

Hot air balloon, Kullu

At least 1 killed,19 injured as hot air balloons crash in central Turkey

Air India plane crash

Turkiye govt denies involvement of Turkish Technic in Air India crash

Erdogan

Turkey to sell 48 Kaan fighter jets to Indonesia in major defence deal

Yilmaz Tunc, the justice minister, said that cartoons or drawings depicting the Prophet harmed religious sensitivities and social harmony.

No freedom grants the right to make the sacred values ??of a belief a subject of humor in an ugly way, he wrote.

The incident evoked memories of the 2015 Charlie Hebdo shootings in Paris, when two armed gunmen stormed the offices of the French satirical magazine known for its provocative cartoons, including depictions of the Prophet Muhammad.

The attackers killed 12 people, including prominent cartoonists.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

apple, apple logo

US judge allows govt antitrust lawsuit against Apple to move forward

US Senate

Long day in Senate as GOP tries to gather support on Trump's big bill

Bob Vylan, rappers, fight, Israel

UK probes Bob Vylan's chants against Israeli army; US revokes band's visas

Gaza, Israel-Gaza war

74 killed in Gaza as Israeli forces strike cafe, fire on crowd seeking food

White House

Donald Trump to sign order lifting sanctions on Syria: White House

Topics : Turkey cartoonists cartoons

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 6:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon