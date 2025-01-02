Business Standard

Musk's X, Google yet to apply for Malaysia's new social media licence

X said the number of its users in Malaysia did not meet the eight million threshold required to obtain a licence

Malaysia has joined other Asian governments in efforts to clamp down on online platforms and hold Big Tech firms accountable for illegal content. | Credit: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

By Ram Anand
 
Elon Musk’s X and Alphabet Inc.’s Google, which operates video streaming platform YouTube, have not applied for a social media operating licence under Malaysia’s new law which kicked in on Wednesday, according to the country’s internet regulator. 
 
X said the number of its users in Malaysia did not meet the eight million threshold required to obtain a licence, according to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, which is working to verify the platform’s claim.
 
Google has discussed its concerns over the classification of YouTube’s video sharing features under the licencing framework, the commission said in statement on Jan. 1.
 
 
Malaysia has joined other Asian governments in efforts to clamp down on online platforms and hold Big Tech firms accountable for illegal content. From New Delhi and Canberra, officials are increasingly looking for ways to regulate social media, which can sway public opinion on politically sensitive issues. 

The bill, which was approved by Malaysia’s parliament last month, amended laws to tackle online harm including scams, cyberbullying, pedophilia and child pornography.
 
Tencent’s WeChat were the first to obtain a licence under the new laws, the commission said, followed by ByteDance’s TikTok. Telegram has also applied for a license. Meta Platforms Inc., which operates Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp platforms, have started their license application process.
 
Platforms that breach the requirement to obtain a licence can be subject to investigation or supervision, the commission said. 

