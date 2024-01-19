Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

N Korea tests underwater nuclear attack drone in response to rivals' drills

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula are at their highest point in years with Kim accelerating weapons demonstrations

Flags of North and South Korea. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Flags of North and South Korea. (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Seoul
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

North Korea said on Friday it had tested a purported underwater nuclear attack drone in response to a combined naval exercise between South Korea and the United States and Japan this week, as it continues to blame its rivals for raising tensions in the region.
The alleged drone test came days after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared he would scrap his country's long-standing goal of a peaceful unification with South Korea and that his country would rewrite its constitution to define South Korea as its most hostile foreign adversary.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Tensions on the Korean Peninsula are at their highest point in years with Kim accelerating weapons demonstrations and threatening nuclear conflict and the US and its Asian allies responding by strengthening their combined military exercises.
North Korea's alleged nuclear attack drone, which the North first tested last year, is among a broad range of weapon systems demonstrated in recent years as Kim expands his arsenal of nuclear-capable weapons. South Korea's military has insisted the North has exaggerated the capabilities of the drone, which is supposedly designed to carry out strikes on enemy vessels and ports.
The North's military said it conducted the test in the country's eastern waters in response to the US, South Korean, and Japanese naval drills, which wrapped up its three-day run on Wednesday in waters south of Jeju island.
Our army's underwater nuke-based countering posture is being further rounded off and its various maritime and underwater responsive actions will continue to deter the hostile military maneuvers of the navies of the US and its allies, the North's Defence Ministry said in a statement.
We strongly denounce the US and its followers for their reckless acts of seriously threatening the security of the DPRK from the outset of the year and sternly warn them of the catastrophic consequences to be entailed by them.

Also Read

India vs South Africa Test schedule, key stats, match time, live streaming

Washington DC: Schools on lockdown as 191 bomb threat emails spark chaos

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11: Two changes in India's XI

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

India vs South Africa full schedule, squads, match timings, live streaming

S Korea calls on divided UN council 'to break silence' on N Korea's threats

Federal 2020 election case: Trump's bid to hold Smith in contempt denied

Taiwan's new envoy to US offers assurances to Washington, Beijing

More than 300 journalists around world imprisoned for their work: Report

Germany approves legislation easing deportations of rejected asylum seekers

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : North Korea South Korea US-North Korea nuclear threat Nuclear test

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVELTIMindtree Share PriceRepublic Day Parade 202412th Fail Movie Top IMDb ChartOracle Financial ServicesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon