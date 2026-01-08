Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 11:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Nasa calls off spacewalk as one astronaut suffers a medical issue

Nasa calls off spacewalk as one astronaut suffers a medical issue

The spacewalk was supposed to happen on Thursday, but was postponed because of an unspecified medical concern with an astronaut, who was not identified, the space agency said

NASA

NASA (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP New York
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 11:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nasa cancelled its first spacewalk of the year and may bring its crew back early from the International Space Station due to an onboard medical issue.

The spacewalk was supposed to happen on Thursday, but was postponed because of an unspecified medical concern with an astronaut, who was not identified, the space agency said.

Nasa said the crew member is now stable, but it's actively evaluating all options including an early end to the mission.

Safely conducting our missions is our highest priority, said Nasa spokesperson Cheryl Warner in a statement.

The US-Japanese-Russian crew of four have been at the orbiting lab since August after launching from Florida.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

United States Energy Secretary, Chris Wright

US open to China's limited presence in Venezuela, not oil control

India Bangladesh

Bangladesh suspends visa services in India, seeks US visa bond exemption

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

UK backs US in seizing Russian oil tanker with military support

US President Donald Trump

US will run Venezuela, rebuild it very profitable way, says Donald Trump

Meta

China to probe Meta's acquisition of artificial intelligence startup Manus

Topics : NASA International Space Station International News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 11:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookStocks to buy todayE-Rickshaw RegulationsGold and Silver Rate TodayIran ProtestsOPPO Reno 15 SeriesCervical Cancer ScreeningPersonal Finance