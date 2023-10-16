close
Nawaz Sharif to unveil Pakistan recovery plan at Minar-e-Pakistan gathering

Hamza Shehbaz said Pakistan will restart its journey towards progress and prosperity with the return of the PML-N supreme leader later this week

Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan

Press Trust of India Lahore
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 2:44 PM IST
Pakistan's self-exiled former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will give a road map to pull the cash-strapped country out of the economic mess during his gathering here in the capital of Punjab province on October 21, a media report said on Monday.
The Lahore district administration on Sunday allowed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party to hold a gathering at the Minar-e-Pakistan after the former ruling party sought permission in a bid to whip up support for its supreme leader's return later this week, Dawn news reported.
Speaking to workers at a party convention in Mustafabad, PML-N Vice President Hamza Shehbaz said Pakistan will restart its journey towards progress and prosperity with the return of the PML-N supreme leader later this week.
In his address at Minar-e-Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif will give a road map to pull the country out of the economic mess, Hamza Shehbaz, the nephew of Nawaz Sharif, said.
He said the PML-N and its allies saved the country while risking their political capital.

Topics : Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Economic Crisis

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 2:44 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon