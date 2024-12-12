Nations should not take advantage of fissures in Syrian society: Singapore

Business Standard
The complex situation in Syria can only be resolved definitively through an inclusive, Syrian-led political process as affirmed in the UN Security Council Resolution 2254

Syrian opposition fighters celebrate after the Syrian government collapsed in Damascus. | File Photo

Singapore's foreign ministry has said international powers should not take advantage of the fissures in Syrian society to pursue their own strategic objectives.

"All parties must ensure the safety and well-being of Syrian civilians who have already suffered so much," the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that Singapore is closely monitoring developments in Syria.

The complex situation in Syria can only be resolved definitively through an inclusive, Syrian-led political process as affirmed in the UN Security Council Resolution 2254. Any meaningful political solution must respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Syria, it said.

Since the outbreak of the civil war in 2011, more than 3,00,000 Syrians have been killed and more than 13 million have been displaced with many seeking refuge in other countries. "We hope they can return safely to their homes when peace is restored," the ministry said.

 

Given the current volatile situation, Singaporeans should avoid travelling to or remaining in Syria, the ministry advised, adding that Singapore has no diplomatic representation in Syria, which constrains its ability to extend consular assistance in an emergency.

Syrian rebels have seized control of Damabus since last Sunday, forcing President Bashar al-Assad to flee and ending his family's decades of rule after more than 13 years of civil war.

