NATO warns Russia of full response after drones, jets breach airspace

NATO warns Russia of full response after drones, jets breach airspace

Estonia said three Russian fighter jets entered its airspace for 12 minutes on Friday without authorisation, a charge that Russia has rejected

The allies provided no details about what measures they might take. | (Photo: PTI)

AP Brussels
Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 9:39 PM IST

NATO warned Russia on Tuesday that it would use all means to defend against any further breaches of its airspace after the downing earlier this month of Russian drones over Poland and Estonia's report of an intrusion of Russian fighter jets last week.

The September 10 incident in Poland was the first direct encounter between NATO and Moscow since the war in Ukraine began. It jolted leaders across Europe, raising questions about how prepared the alliance is against growing Russian aggression.

Estonia said three Russian fighter jets entered its airspace for 12 minutes on Friday without authorisation, a charge that Russia has rejected.

 

Russia should be in no doubt: NATO and Allies will employ, in accordance with international law, all necessary military and non-military tools to defend ourselves and deter all threats from all directions, the alliance said in a statement.

We will continue to respond in the manner, timing, and domain of our choosing, the 32-member NATO said, and underlined its commitment to Article 5 of its founding treaty that an attack on any one ally must be considered an attack on them all.

The allies provided no details about what measures they might take.

The statement came after Estonia requested formal consultations under Article 4 of NATO's treaty that requires a meeting whenever one of the alliance members believes its territorial integrity, political independence or security is threatened.

On Monday, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Poland would without discussion shoot down flying objects when they violate Polish territory. It's not entirely clear whether other allies endorse that approach.

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 9:39 PM IST

