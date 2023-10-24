close
Nearly two-thirds of Gaza's health facilities ceased functioning: UN

total of 46 out of 72 health care facilities including 12 out of 35 hospitals have stopped functioning across Gaza, the WHO said. Palestinian health officials said the lack of electricity

Israel-Gaza conflict

Israel-Gaza conflict

AP Rafah
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 6:57 PM IST
Nearly two-thirds of Gaza's health facilities have ceased functioning amid a massive and deadly increase in Israeli airstrikes in the territory, the World Health Organization said Tuesday.
A total of 46 out of 72 health care facilities including 12 out of 35 hospitals have stopped functioning across Gaza, the WHO said. Palestinian health officials said the lack of electricity and fuel to power generators from an Israeli blockade, as well as damage from airstrikes, has forced many of the facilities to close.
Gaza health officials said more than 700 people had died in Israeli airstrikes over the past day.

Israel ramped up its airstrikes earlier this week in Gaza, where the death toll was rising rapidly, and the United States advised Israel to delay an expected ground invasion to allow more time to negotiate the release of hostages taken by Hamas militants.
A third small aid convoy from Egypt entered Gaza, where the population of 2.3 million has been running out of food, water and medicine under Israel's two-week seal. With Israel still barring entry of fuel, the UN said its distribution of aid would grind to a halt within days when it can no longer fuel its trucks.

Gaza hospitals are struggling to keep generators running to power life-saving medical equipment and incubators for premature babies.

Heavy airstrikes demolished buildings across Gaza, including in areas where Palestinians were told to seek refuge, killing hundreds and sending new waves of wounded into already packed hospitals, according to Palestinian officials and witnesses.

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 6:57 PM IST

