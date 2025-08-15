Friday, August 15, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Negotiators fail to reach agreement in Geneva on plastic pollution treaty

Negotiators fail to reach agreement in Geneva on plastic pollution treaty

Nations were meeting for an 11th day at the United Nations office in Geneva to try to complete a landmark treaty to end the plastic pollution crisis

Plastic waste

Negotiators working on a treaty to address the global crisis of plastic pollution failed to reach an agreement in Geneva. (Photo: PTI)

AP Geneva
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Negotiators working on a treaty to address the global crisis of plastic pollution failed to reach an agreement in Geneva on Friday.

Nations were meeting for an 11th day at the United Nations office in Geneva to try to complete a landmark treaty to end the plastic pollution crisis.

They remain deadlocked over whether the treaty should reduce exponential growth of plastic production and put global, legally binding controls on toxic chemicals used to make plastics.

The negotiations at the UN hub were supposed to be the last round and produce the first legally binding treaty on plastic pollution, including in the oceans. But just like at the meeting in South Korea last year, they're leaving without a treaty.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : plastic pollution plastic ban Environment

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

