Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 12:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Nepal Army takes control of int'l airport amid social media ban protests

Nepal Army takes control of int'l airport amid social media ban protests

Air India, which operates six flights a day between New Delhi and Kathmandu, on Tuesday cancelled four flights. IndiGo and Nepal Airlines also cancelled their flights from Delhi to Kathmandu

Nepal Protest

The Nepal Army earlier announced that it will take charge of security operations from 10 pm on Tuesday. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 11:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Nepal Army on Tuesday took control of the Tribhuvan International Airport here after the agitators tried to enter its premises in the evening.

Flight services at the airport were partially suspended in view of the protests.

Air India, which operates six flights a day between New Delhi and Kathmandu, on Tuesday cancelled four flights. IndiGo and Nepal Airlines also cancelled their flights from Delhi to Kathmandu.

The army also took control of Singhdurbar, the government's main secretariat building, after the protesters burnt houses inside the complex. The army entered the complex and took control after evacuating the protesters.

The army also intervened after a group of agitators tried to vandalise the gate of the holy Pashupatinath Temple here.

 

Also Read

Nepal

Nepal crisis deepens: How social media ban stoked flames of unrestpremium

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi chairs Cabinet committee meet on Nepal unrest, calls for peace

Air India operates 84 flights a week on the India–Kathmandu sector, IndiGo 50, while Air India Express and SpiceJet each run 14 weekly services, Cirium noted.

Nepal crisis: Delhi-Kathmandu skies closed, travel cancellations trickle in

KP Sharma Oli, Nepal

Nepal GenZ protests: PM Oli resigns, Parliament set afire amid clashes

Nepal Protest

Nepal protests HIGHLIGHTS: PM KP Sharma Oli resigns; parliament set on fire

The Nepal Army earlier announced that it will take charge of security operations from 10 pm on Tuesday.

In a statement issued by the Directorate of Public Relations and Information, the army said that some groups are taking undue advantage of the difficult situation and causing severe damage to ordinary citizens and public property.

It warned that all security mechanisms, including the Nepal Army, will be mobilised to contain the violence if such activities continue.

The Nepal Army also appealed for public cooperation, urging citizens not to engage in or support destructive acts.

Violence continued on Tuesday in several parts of Nepal even after Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation, which appeared to have little effect on the protesters who set fire to the Parliament, the President's Office, PM's residence, the Supreme Court, political party offices and homes of senior leaders.

Prime Minister Oli quit shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation for the death of at least 19 people in police action during Monday's protests by Gen Z over corruption and a government ban on social media. The ban on social media was lifted Monday night.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Lachlan Murdoch

Rupert Murdoch's eldest son gets control of media empire in $3.3 bn deal

merger and acquisition (M&A)

Anglo American, Teck Resources to merge in second-largest mining deal ever

Nepal Protest

Nepal unrest: Ex-PM's wife killed, Parliament torched; key updates

US economy, united states, US Fed

US payroll data marked down a record 911,000 in preliminary estimate

Nepal Balendra Shah

Nepal GenZ protests: Who is Balendra Shah, Kathmandu mayor at its centre?

Topics : Nepal Social Media

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 11:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWho is Sudan GurungGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVENepal Protests LIVETravel Advisory for NepalNepal Protest UpdatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon