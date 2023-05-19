close

Nepal Foreign Minister Saud prepares for PM Prachanda's India visit

Nepal's Foreign Minister N P Saud met his predecessors and discussed possible agenda of proposed visit of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" to India, sources close to the minister said

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda

Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 7:53 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Nepal's Foreign Minister N P Saud on Friday met his predecessors and discussed the possible agenda of the proposed visit of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" to India, sources close to the minister said.

Prachanda's visit to India has been postponed thrice due to internal reasons.

The visit to India would have been his first foreign trip after he assumed charge as Prime Minister for the third time in December last year.

Saud held consultations with ex-foreign secretaries and former Nepalese ambassadors to various countries on Thursday, according to an aide to the foreign minister.

During the meetings, matters relating to water resources, trade, commerce, border, tourism and culture came up, sources said.

Saud was sworn in as Nepal's Foreign Minister last month.

Although the date of the Prime Minister's forthcoming visit to India is yet to be fixed, Prachanda is likely to visit India in June, after Saud presents the budget for the new fiscal year in May-end, sources said.

However, the foreign ministry is yet to officially announce the date and the itinerary of the visit.

Earlier, the government was busy preparing for Prachanda's visit to India between the second and the third week of May.

Prachanda visited India in July last year at the invitation of BJP National President J P Nadda.

He was sworn in as the Prime Minister for the third time on December 26 last year after he dramatically walked out of the pre-poll alliance led by the Nepali Congress and joined hands with opposition leader K P Sharma Oli.

First Published: May 19 2023 | 7:53 PM IST

