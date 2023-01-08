China's new envoy vows to further enhance bilateral ties with Nepal

is willing to work with to stay true to their original aspirations, join forces to seek common development and build a closer community with a shared future in the new era, the new Chinese ambassador here said on Sunday.

Ambassador Chen Song, one of the senior diplomats in China, also vowed to work to write a new chapter of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Chen was appointed as ambassador to in November. However, Chen's arrival in was delayed after he and his wife got infected with Covid-19. He replaces Hou Yanqi, who returned to after completing her four-year tenure in October.

I stand ready to work closely with Nepali friends from all walks of life, gather wisdom and pool strength to bring more benefits to the two peoples, and jointly write a new chapter of the China-Nepal strategic partnership of cooperation featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity, Chen was quoted as saying by The Kathmandu Post newspaper.

Speaking to journalists at the Tribhuvan Airport, Chen said will always firmly support Nepal in safeguarding state sovereignty and national dignity, exploring a development path suited to its national conditions, and pursuing independent domestic and foreign policies.

China is willing to work with Nepal to stay true to our original aspirations, inherit friendship, join forces to seek common development, and build a closer China-Nepal community with a shared future in the new era, he added.

As the new ambassador to Nepal, I am deeply aware of the glorious mission and great responsibility. I will follow the important consensus reached by President Xi Jinping and Nepali leaders, stay devoted and dedicated to outlining their freehand brushwork of bilateral relations into a meticulous painting," he said.

Chen is a familiar face in Nepal's diplomatic circles as he has in the past been a part of several meetings with Nepali officials.

His arrival comes days after Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda', seen as pro-China, was sworn in as Nepal's prime minister for the third time after he dramatically walked out of the pre-poll alliance led by the Nepali Congress and joined hands with opposition leader K P Sharma Oli, who is also pro-China.

