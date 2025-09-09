Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 03:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nepal GenZ protests: PM Oli resigns, Parliament set afire amid clashes

Nepal GenZ protests: PM Oli resigns, Parliament set afire amid clashes

Several other ministers, including the Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development Ramnath Adhikari, and Minister for Water Supply Pradeep Yadav, have resigned

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli’s private residence was set on fire. (Photo: X@kpsharmaoli)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigned from his post on Tuesday following violent anti-corruption protests led by GenZs. According to local media platform Setopati, Oli's aide Prakash Silwal announced that PM Oli has resigned from the post on Tuesday afternoon.  In a letter to President Ram Chandra Poudel, Oli said that he decided to step down as the Prime Minister given the evolving situation in the country.
 
At least 19 protesters were killed and over 400 were injured after the police used excessive force, including water cannons, teargas, and rubber bullets on Monday.

Parliament, Oli’s private residence set ablaze

Following the violent clashes, the authorities imposed multiple curfews across Kathmandu, Lalitpur, and Bhaktapur districts. However, people continued to gather in large numbers on Tuesday even after the ban was lifted late last night. 
 
 
According to media reports, the Parliament has been set on fire as well. Many demonstrators attacked the homes of political leaders and the offices of major parties with stones and arson. Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli’s private residence was set on fire, while former Nepal PM Prachanda’s house was attacked by an angry mob. The protestors also set fire to the ruling Nepali Congress party’s central office in Sanepa.

Other ministers also stepped down

Several other ministers, including the Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development Ramnath Adhikari, and Minister for Water Supply Pradeep Yadav, had resigned from their posts following the escalation.
 
Meanwhile, all international flights to and from Kathmandu airport have been suspended.

Govt banned social media apps on Sep 4  

The demonstrators took to the streets protesting against corruption and the social media ban that came into effect on September 4. The Nepalese government banned social media firms that were not registered in the country, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, X, and YouTube. Following the ban, all platforms had gone dark.
 
Photo: Setopati
   

Topics : Nepal Social Media BS Web Reports K P Sharma Oli Instagram whatsapp YouTube Twitter

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

