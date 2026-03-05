Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 08:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Nepal votes in first general election since govt-toppling Gen Z protests

Nepal votes in first general election since govt-toppling Gen Z protests

The voting started at 7 am and will conclude at 5 pm

Nepal, Kathmandu

The counting will start immediately after the ballot boxes are collected (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 8:27 AM IST
Listen to This Article

Nepalese on Thursday morning started to reach polling booths to cast their vote in crucial general elections, the first since a violent Gen Z-led protest that toppled the K P Sharma Oli-led government last year.

More than 18.9 million eligible Nepalese will be exercising their franchise to elect the 275-member House of Representatives from among the 3,406 candidates vying for 165 seats under direct voting, and 3,135 candidates vying for 110 seats through proportionate voting.

The voting started at 7 am and will conclude at 5 pm. The counting will start immediately after the ballot boxes are collected.

Addressing a press meet here on the eve of the polls, Acting Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari on Wednesday had said that all preparations for the election had been completed and urged voters to participate actively and enthusiastically in the democratic exercise.

 

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 8:26 AM IST

