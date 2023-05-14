Nepali Sherpa Pasang becomes world's 2nd person to scale Everest 26 times

Nepali Sherpa Pasang Dawa on Sunday became the world's second person to scale Mount Everest 26 times, local media reported.

"Born in Pangboche, Dawa grew up seeing Everest everyday. He has made it to the summit of Mt Everest for 26 times at 0906 a.m. today," The Himalyan Times quoted Mingma Gyalje Sherpa, Managing Director of expedition organiser Imagine Nepal Treks, as saying.

"His Everest Summits are in 1998, 1999, 2002, 2003, 2004, twice in 2006, twice in 2007, 2008, 2009, twice in 2010, 2011, 2012, twice in 2013, 2016,2017, twice in 2018 and twice in 2019 and twice in 2022," Gyalje said.

Dawa shares the record number of summits with Kami Rita Sherpa.

--IANS

