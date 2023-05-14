close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Cyclone Mocha starts hitting Bangladesh, Myanmar coasts after intensifiying

Super cyclone Mocha started hitting the coastlines of Bangladesh and Myanmar on Sunday after intensifying into the equivalent of a category-five storm

Press Trust of India Dhaka
Representative image

Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 2:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Super cyclone Mocha started hitting the coastlines of Bangladesh and Myanmar on Sunday after intensifying into the equivalent of a category-five storm.

The powerful cyclone is bringing heavy rain and winds of up to 195 kph, which could see dangerous flooding in areas around the Bay of Bengal.

Storm surges of up to four metres could swamp villages in low-lying areas. There are fears it may hit the world's largest refugee camp, Cox's Bazar, where over one million displaced Muslim Rohingya refugees live in makeshift camps.

According to the latest bulletin by the Met Office, the cyclone is 250 kilometres south of Cox's Bazar and is now crossing the coast.

The forecast was it will make landfall with heavy rains and winds on Sunday afternoon. The low-lying areas of Cox's Bazar and Chattogram are likely to be inundated by wind-driven tidal surges eight to 12 feet above normal.

Tidal surges of five to seven feet above normal are also likely to deluge low-lying parts of Feni, Noakhali, Laxmpur, Chandpur, and Bhola, bdnews24.com reported.

Also Read

Cyclone Mocha likely to hit India's eastern coast next week, details here

Cyclone Mocha: Low pressure likely to form today, IMD issues warning

Bangladesh and Myanmar order mass evacuations as cyclone Mocha nears

Deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm Mocha

Mocha to intensify into severe cyclone, heads towards Bangladesh-Myanmar

Cease-fire between Israel, militants in Gaza appears to hold after fighting

Bangladesh won't buy anything from countries that impose sanctions: PM

EIB Global's finance worth EUR 10.8 bn in 2022 amid economic challenges

Zelenskyy arrives in Berlin to meet German leaders, discuss arms deliveries

EU imports high-tech products worth euro 482 bn from extra-EU nations

Meteorologists previously warned Mocha could be the most powerful storm seen in Bangladesh in nearly two decades.

The category 4 cyclone has intensified into the equivalent of a category-five storm.

Around 500,000 people have been evacuated to safer areas.

As part of its preparation, Bangladesh shut nearby airports, ordered fisherfolks to suspend their work and set up 1,500 shelters as people from vulnerable areas were moved to safer spots.

Officials said the government, with the support of UN agencies and aid workers, has kept tonnes of dry food and dozens of ambulances ready with mobile medical teams in sprawling camps of the Rohingyas who fled to Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Residents and officials fear the Mocha-triggered tidal surges could cause massive deluges and landslides, endangering the lives of those residing in hillside camps, where mudslides hit regularly.

The World Meteorological Organisation, a United Nations agency, has warned the super cyclone will cause heavy rain, flooding, and landslides around the coasts of Bangladesh and Myanmar.

However, Mohammad Azizur Rahman, director of Bangladesh Meteorological Department, said the risk for Bangladesh has reduced.

He said areas in Myanmar and its southern region are expected to be at greater risk.

"The risk has reduced a lot in our Bangladesh," he was quoted as saying by the Daily Star newspaper.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Cyclone Bangladesh Myanmar

First Published: May 14 2023 | 2:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

The Kerala story is against ISIS, doesn't target any religion: Sudipto Sen

The Kerala Story
5 min read

Godrej Properties on land-buying spree; to acquire Rs 15k cr projects

Godrej Properties
3 min read

NPCI plans more tie-ups to boost global acceptability of RuPay debit cards

RuPay credit card
2 min read
Premium

ONGC to invest $7 bn to reverse dip in oil & gas production: Sushma Rawat

ONGC, ONGC logo
4 min read

Apollo Tyres expects double-digit revenue growth in FY24 on organic growth

Apollo tyres
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Excited to transform platform, says Twitter's new CEO Linda Yaccarino

Linda Yaccarino
1 min read

Bangladesh and Myanmar order mass evacuations as cyclone Mocha nears

Cyclone Mocha
3 min read

Shortage of beans drives up cost of even the cheapest cup of coffee

Coffee, coffee beans
3 min read

Turkey set to vote in presidential, parliamentary elections today

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Imran Khan blames Army chief for arrest, returns home after getting bail

Imran Khan
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon