Netanyahu to urge Trump for tariff relief during meeting in Washington

Netanyahu to urge Trump for tariff relief during meeting in Washington

Netanyahu, who has spent the last few days visiting Hungary, departs for Washington on Sunday for an impromptu visit with Trump that is expected to take place on Monday

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu with US President Donald Trump | File Photo: Reuters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he hopes US President Donald Trump will ease tariffs imposed on Israel when the two meet in Washington this week. 
Under a sweeping new tariff policy announced by Trump, Israeli goods face a 17 per cent US tariff. The US is Israel's closest ally and largest single trading partner. 
Netanyahu, who has spent the last few days visiting Hungary, departs for Washington on Sunday for an impromptu visit with Trump that is expected to take place on Monday, officials said. 
He said in a statement that the talks will cover Israeli hostages still held in Gaza after 18 months, achieving victory in Gaza and the tariff regime on Israel. 
 
"I hope that I will be able to help on this issue. That is the intention," Netanyahu said of the tariffs. "I am the first international leader, the first foreign leader, who will meet with President Trump on the issue, which is so important to the Israeli economy. 

"There is a long line of leaders who want to do this regarding their economies. I think that it reflects the special personal link, as well as the special ties between the US and Israel, which is so vital at this time." Trump extended the surprise invitation in a phone call on Thursday with Netanyahu when the Israeli leader raised the tariff issue, according to the Israeli officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity. 
An Israeli finance ministry official said on Thursday that Trump's latest tariff announcement could impact Israel's exports of machinery and medical equipment. 
Israel had already moved to cancel its remaining tariffs on US imports last Tuesday. The two countries signed a free trade agreement 40 years ago and about 98 per cent of goods from the US are now tax-free.

Apr 06 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

