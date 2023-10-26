close
New York judge to look at Donald Trump's comments, reconsider $10,000 fine

On Wednesday, Engoron called Trump's contention not credible, noting that the clerk is closer to him than is the witness stand

Donald Trump

Trump attended the trial for two days this week, but wasn't in court on Thursday

AP New York
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 10:37 PM IST
A New York judge said Thursday he would take a fuller look at Donald Trump's out-of-court comments and reconsider a USD 10,000 fine he imposed on the former president a day earlier at his civil fraud trial.
The development came after Trump's lawyers urged Judge Arthur Engoron to rethink the penalty. The judge fined Trump on Wednesday after finding that his comments to TV cameras outside the courtroom violated a gag order that bars participants in the trial from commenting publicly on the judge's staff.
Outside court Wednesday, the Republican presidential front-runner complained that Engoron, a Democrat, is a very partisan judge with a person who's very partisan sitting alongside of him, perhaps even much more partisan than he is.
The comment came weeks after Engoron imposed the gag order in the wake of a Trump social media post that disparaged the judge's principal law clerk. She sits next to Engoron, and Trump's lawyers had groused a bit earlier about the clerk's facial expressions and role in the case.
Summoned to the witness stand Wednesday to explain his comment, Trump said he was talking not about the clerk but about witness Michael Cohen his former lawyer and fixer who was testifying against him at the time.
On Wednesday, Engoron called Trump's contention not credible, noting that the clerk is closer to him than is the witness stand.
Trump's lawyers insisted anew Thursday that Trump was talking about Cohen. They pointed out that right after his reference to the person sitting alongside the judge, Trump said: We are doing very well, the facts are speaking very loud. He is a totally discredited witness a reference to Cohen.
Trump lawyer Christopher Kise argued that it meant the person alongside the judge was also Cohen. To me, the he' in that sentence is referring to the person in the immediately preceding sentence, Kise said.
Engoron responded that he would look at the entirety of the remarks and would reconsider the penalty.

But I've made the decision, and unless I say otherwise, it stands, he added.
Trump attended the trial for two days this week, but wasn't in court on Thursday.
The case involves a lawsuit that New York Attorney General Letitia James filed last year against Trump, his company and top executives. She alleges Trump and his business chronically lied about his wealth on financial statements given to banks, insurers and others. Trump denies any wrongdoing.
In a pretrial ruling last month, Engoron found that Trump, chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg and other defendants committed years of fraud by exaggerating the value of Trump's assets and net worth on his financial statements.
As punishment, Engoron ordered that a court-appointed receiver take control of some Trump companies, putting the future oversight of Trump Tower and other marquee properties in doubt. An appeals court has blocked enforcement of that aspect of Engoron's ruling, at least for now.
The civil trial concerns allegations of conspiracy, insurance fraud and falsifying business records. James is seeking $250 million in penalties and a ban on Trump doing business in New York.

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 10:37 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon