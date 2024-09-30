Next phase of war against Lebanon will begin soon: Israeli defence minister

Business Standard
"The next stage in the war against Hezbollah will begin soon," Gallant told a meeting of local council heads in northern Israel, according to a statement from his office

Israel Flag, Israel

He said the next phase would contribute to achieving the war aim of returning residents evacuated from the area to their homes. | Photo: Reuters

Reuters
Sep 30 2024 | 10:08 PM IST

The next phase of the war along the southern border of Lebanon is set to begin shortly, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday, as at least two U.S. newspapers reported that special forces may have already made short incursions.
 
"The next stage in the war against Hezbollah will begin soon," Gallant told a meeting of local council heads in northern Israel, according to a statement from his office. He said the next phase would contribute to achieving the war aim of returning residents evacuated from the area to their homes.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Israel-Palestine Hamas Hezbollah

Sep 30 2024 | 10:08 PM IST

