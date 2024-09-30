Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Govt extends AFSPA in Manipur by another six months, with effect from Oct 1

Govt extends AFSPA in Manipur by another six months, with effect from Oct 1

In a notification, the state government's Home Department said the extension will come into effect from October 1

Manipur police

Photo: ANI Twitter

Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Monday extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) by another six months in Manipur excluding 19 police station areas falling under the Imphal valley and a region that shares its boundary with Assam.

In a notification, the state government's Home Department said the extension will come into effect from October 1.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The state government is of the opinion after analysing the prevailing law and order situation in the state that it is not expedient to have a detailed assessment on the ground as security agencies are preoccupied with maintenance of law and order, the notification said.

 

The issue of declaration of Disturbed Area status is very sensitive and may likely attract public criticism and resistance if proper care is not taken, it said.

The governor of Manipur hereby accords approval to declare the entire state of Manipur excluding the areas falling under the jurisdiction of 19 police stations as Disturbed Area for a period of six months with effect from 1st October" the notification signed by Commissioner (Home) N Ashok Kumar read.

The police station areas where the Disturbed Areas have not been imposed include Imphal, Lamphel, City, Singjamei, Sekmai, Lamsang, Patsoi, Wangoi, Porompat, Heingang, Lamlai, Iribung, Leimakhong, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Nambol, Moirang, Kakching and Jiribam.

The areas that have been kept out of the purview of AFSPA are dominated by the majority Meitei community.

More From This Section

Amar Preet Singh, IAF chief

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh takes charge as new Chief of Air Staff

Chinese missile

China's missile intercept test a message for India? Here's what we know

India US Flag

India, US may sign pact on critical minerals to bolster trade ties

US Visa

US mission opens additional 250,000 visa appointments for Indian travellers

Naim Kassem

Hezbollah's deputy leader vows to fight on after Nasrallah's death

The Disturbed area tag was first withdrawn from the Imphal Municipality areas in 2004 and was removed from 15 police stations in six districts in April 2022.

The disturbed area was removed from other four police stations in April 2023.

The AFSPA gives sweeping powers to the armed forces operating in disturbed areas to search, arrest and open fire if they deem it necessary.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless since ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis broke out in Manipur on May 3 last year.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Indian army, security forces

Govt extends AFSPA in parts of Nagaland, Arunachal for six more months

Omar Abdullah, omar

NC to prioritise lifting of Afspa if voted to power in J&K: Omar Abdullah

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai

AFSPA removed from most parts of Northeast, except few districts: Govt

Left to Right - Yash Dayal, Chief Technology Officer, Wakefit.co, Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Director and Co-Founder, Wakefit.co, Ankit Garg, Founder, Wakefit.co

Wakefit enters Rs 1,000 crore revenue club, returns to Ebitda profitability

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Haryana polls LIVE: Fight between Cong, BJP is a struggle between justice and injustice, says Rahul

Topics : AFSPA Manipur

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon