Business Standard
Home / Politics / Israel's Netanyahu biggest terrorist after Adolf Hitler: Mehbooba Mufti

Israel's Netanyahu biggest terrorist after Adolf Hitler: Mehbooba Mufti

Asked about BJP criticism of her tweet terming slain Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah a martyr, Mufti said the saffron party should look at the outpouring in the country against the killing

Mehbooba Mufti, Mehbooba, Mufti

Mehbooba had earlier condemned the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Israeli airstrikes and cancelled her election campaign for a day to extend support to the people | (Photo: PTI))

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is the "biggest terrorist after Adolf Hitler" as the Jewish leader has turned Palestine and Lebanon into "gas chambers".

Mehbooba had earlier condemned the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Israeli airstrikes and cancelled her election campaign for a day to extend support to the people of Lebanon and Palestine.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The International Criminal Court has given a verdict against Netanyahu. This (attacks in Lebanon) incident has proved that he is really a criminal who has killed thousands of persons in Palestine and is now doing the same in Lebanon. No condemnation is enough," Mehbooba told PTI Videos.

 

Terming Netanyahu as "the biggest terrorist after Hitler", the former chief minister said, "Hitler set up gas chambers to kill people but Netanyahu has turned Palestine and Lebanon into gas chambers where they are killing people in thousands," she said.

Mehbooba said the government's decision to have ties with the Netanyahu regime is wrong. "We have stood by Palestine since the times of Mahatma Gandhi. Having ties with a regime and supplying weapons and drones that are being used to kill people, I think, is a wrong decision," she added.

Asked about BJP criticism of her tweet terming slain Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah a martyr, Mufti said the saffron party should look at the "outpouring" in the country against the killing.

"What will the BJP tell me? They are the ones who stood by the rapists of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua. Those convicts are today serving their sentences. I had to remove two of their ministers for supporting the rapists," the PDP chief said.

"What do they (BJP) know about the long struggle of Nasrallah for the people of Palestine? They should see how many people are coming out in Kashmir, in Lucknow and other parts of the country and raising slogans for the martyr. They should realise how wrong their thinking is," she said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel

Netanyahu ratchets up challenge to Iran with Hassan Nasrallah death

Israel targets Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut airstrike

Israel targets Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut airstrike

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Benjamin Netanyahu warns Iran, says no place beyond Israel's reach

Israel attack, Hezbollah

Israel claims it has killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in airstrike

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel to keep 'degrading Hezbollah' until objectives met, says Netanyahu

Topics : Benjamin Netanyahu Mehbooba Mufti israel Israel-Palestine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon