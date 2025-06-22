Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
No increase in radiation after US strikes on Iran, says UN nuclear watchdog

No increase in radiation after US strikes on Iran, says UN nuclear watchdog

Iran said early Sunday there were no signs of contamination at its nuclear sites at Isfahan, Fordo and Natanz after US airstrikes targeted the facilities

UN nuclear watchdog sent the message via the social platform X on Sunday (Photo: Reuters)

AP Tel Aviv
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Sunday that there has been no increase in off-site radiation levels after US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

The UN nuclear watchdog sent the message via the social platform X on Sunday.

The IAEA can confirm that no increase in off-site radiation levels has been reported as of this time, it said. The IAEA will provide further assessments on situation in Iran as more information becomes available.

Iran said early Sunday there were no signs of contamination at its nuclear sites at Isfahan, Fordo and Natanz after US airstrikes targeted the facilities.
 
Iranian state media quoted the country's National Nuclear Safety System Centre, which published a statement saying its radiation detectors had recorded no radioactive release after the strikes.
 
There is no danger to the residents living around the aforementioned sites, the statement added.
 
Earlier Israeli airstrikes on nuclear sites similarly have caused no recorded release of radioactive material into the environment around the facilities, the International Atomic Energy Agency has said.

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

