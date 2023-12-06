Sensex (0.52%)
69653.73 + 357.59
Nifty (0.40%)
20937.70 + 82.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.40%)
6743.60 + 27.10
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
44232.45 + 109.55
Nifty Bank (-0.38%)
46834.55 -177.70
Heatmap

'No, no, no': Donald Trump on ruling out abusing power if elected again

President Joe Biden said he may have decided to serve just one term if Donald Trump were not seeking to return to the White House

Donald Trump

Associated PressPress Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 10:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former President Donald Trump declined to rule out abusing power if he returns to the White House after Fox News channel host Sean Hannity asked him Tuesday to respond to growing Democratic criticism of his rhetoric.
 
As Trump has dominated the Republican presidential primary, President Joe Biden has stepped up his own warnings, contending Trump is “ determined to destroy American democracy.” “Under no circumstances, you are promising America tonight, you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody?’ Hannity asked Trump in the interview taped in Davenport, Iowa.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
“Except for day one,” Trump responded. “I want to close the border and I want to drill, drill, drill.” Trump then repeated his assertion. “I love this guy,” he said of the Fox News host. “He says, You're not going to be a dictator, are you?' I said: ‘No, no, no, other than day one. We’re closing the border and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator.” 
 
President Joe Biden said he may have decided to serve just one term if Donald Trump were not seeking to return to the White House, arguing the former president poses a grave threat to American democracy.

Also Read

The Trump saga: Indictment, RICO law & future of presidential campaign

Trump's sons Don Jr, Eric set to testify at fraud trial threatening empire

Fraud trial: Trump acknowledged penthouse size at 11,000 square feet

Trump returning to civil trial next week with Michael Cohen set to testify

Donald Trump fraud trial: Ivanka to testify in case probing family business

12 people arrested for sending Nepalese nationals to join Russian army

Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

US 10-year yields hit three-month lows on concerns for weak jobs report

Italy road and airport operator Mundys explores India, Australia expansion

US wants to require drug testing for foreign aviation-repair stations

Topics : Joe Biden US politics Donald Trump US Elections

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 10:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon