'No, no, no': Donald Trump on ruling out abusing power if elected again

Former President Donald Trump declined to rule out abusing power if he returns to the White House after Fox News channel host Sean Hannity asked him Tuesday to respond to growing Democratic criticism of his rhetoric.



As Trump has dominated the Republican presidential primary, President Joe Biden has stepped up his own warnings, contending Trump is “ determined to destroy American democracy.” “Under no circumstances, you are promising America tonight, you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody?’ Hannity asked Trump in the interview taped in Davenport, Iowa.



“Except for day one,” Trump responded. “I want to close the border and I want to drill, drill, drill.” Trump then repeated his assertion. “I love this guy,” he said of the Fox News host. “He says, You're not going to be a dictator, are you?' I said: ‘No, no, no, other than day one. We’re closing the border and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator.”



President Joe Biden said he may have decided to serve just one term if Donald Trump were not seeking to return to the White House, arguing the former president poses a grave threat to American democracy.