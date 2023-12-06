Sensex (0.52%)
US wants to require drug testing for foreign aviation-repair stations

The proposed rule would impact approximately 977 repair stations in 65 countries, ensure "employees are held to the same high level of safety standards regardless of where they are physically located"

US flag, US, united states

Photo: pexels

Reuters Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 10:01 PM IST
Listen to This Article

The US Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday it wants to require aviation-repair stations in foreign countries to conduct drug and alcohol testing for employees performing safety-sensitive maintenance functions for US airlines.
 
The FAA said few countries require testing of aviation or maintenance personnel.
 
The proposed rule would impact approximately 977 repair stations in 65 countries and ensure "employees are held to the same high level of safety standards regardless of where they are physically located."
 
The FAA has been considering the issue for decades and Congress previously directed the agency to set the requirements.
 
Aviation unions have called for testing for maintenance functions that are outsourced to repair stations outside the United States.
 
The FAA said some argue US-based maintenance facilities "are operating at an economic disadvantage as maintenance facilities abroad are not required to subject employees to drug and alcohol testing and, therefore, are essentially circumventing the associated costs to maintain a testing program."
 
A major airline group did not immediately comment.
 
Airlines have said previously that privacy and employment laws in foreign countries could conflict with US drug and alcohol testing requirements. The FAA said airlines could seek a waiver of the requirements for specific foreign repair stations if they cannot comply for domestic reasons.
 
The FAA said the rule would boost safety by deterring substance abuse by safety-sensitive aviation employees and is estimated to cost carriers $102.3 million over five years.

It will be open for public comment until early February.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bernadette Baum)

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 10:01 PM IST

