No report of any Indian national getting affected in Morocco earthquake

The Embassy of India in Rabat issued an advisory on Saturday in the aftermath of the quake and said it was in touch with the community members

Morocco earthquake

Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Rabat
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 12:33 PM IST
There is no report till now of any Indian national getting affected due to the earthquake in Morocco that has killed over 2,000 people, the Embassy of India here has said, advising all its citizens in the country to stay calm and adhere to guidelines issued by the local authorities.
The powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook Morocco late on Friday.
The Interior Ministry of Morocco said late Saturday that 2,012 people were killed in the temblor. At least 2,059 people were injured, including 1,404 critically.
The Embassy of India in Rabat issued an advisory on Saturday in the aftermath of the quake and said it was in touch with the community members.
"Till now, there is no report of any Indian national getting affected due to the earthquake," the mission said.
It urged all Indian nationals currently in Morocco to stay calm and adhere to the advisory/guidelines issued by the local authorities from time to time.

"The Embassy of India in Rabat would like to advise all Indian citizens residing in the Kingdom of Morocco that they can call our 24x7 helpline number +212 661 297 491 for any assistance they may require in the aftermath of the earthquake," the advisory said.
Earlier, the Indian embassy in Morocco expressed its deep sympathy to the victims of the earthquake in the country.
"India stands ready to extend assistance to Morocco in this difficult time," it said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday also expressed grief at the loss of lives in an earthquake in Morocco.
"In this difficult hour the entire world community is with Morocco and we are ready to offer them all possible assistance," he said in his opening remarks at the G20 summit in New Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Morocco Earthquake Indians

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 12:33 PM IST

