US President Biden leaves for Vietnam after concluding India visit

On his first visit to India as the US President, Biden arrived in the national capital on Friday to attend the two-day G20 summit and held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the same day

US President Joe Biden with PM Modi

US President Joe Biden with PM Modi at G20 Summit (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 11:26 AM IST
US President Joe Biden left for Vietnam after he and several other G20 leaders paid homage at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat here on Sunday morning.
On his first visit to India as the US President, Biden arrived in the national capital on Friday to attend the two-day G20 summit and held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the same day.
In their over 50-minute talks, Modi and Biden vowed to "deepen and diversify" the bilateral major defence partnership while welcoming forward movement in India's procurement of 31 drones and joint development of jet engines.
Biden also participated in key sessions of the G20 Summit on Saturday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Joe Biden G20 summit India Vietnam

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 11:26 AM IST

