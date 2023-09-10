US President Biden leaves for Vietnam after concluding India visit

US President Joe Biden left for Vietnam after he and several other G20 leaders paid homage at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat here on Sunday morning.
On his first visit to India as the US President, Biden arrived in the national capital on Friday to attend the two-day G20 summit and held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the same day.
In their over 50-minute talks, Modi and Biden vowed to "deepen and diversify" the bilateral major defence partnership while welcoming forward movement in India's procurement of 31 drones and joint development of jet engines.
Biden also participated in key sessions of the G20 Summit on Saturday.
Also Read
World's largest museum to come up in Delhi; here is all you need to know
Prez Murmu approves renaming of Nehru Memorial as Prime Ministers' Museum
Biden falls onstage at graduation ceremony; White House says he's 'fine'
Trying to destroy history: Raut after Centre renames Nehru Memorial Museum
Earlier it was focused only on Jawaharlal Nehru: Sushil Modi slams Congress
UK to give $2 bn to Green Climate Fund in biggest single funding commitment
Russia turning to old ally N Korea to resupply its arsenal for Ukraine war
New Mexico guv suspends right to carry guns in public; legal fight expected
After attending G20 Summit, US President Biden to leave for Vietnam today
G20 aims to triple green energy capacity; no mention of fossil phase-out
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)