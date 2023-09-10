UK to give $2 bn to Green Climate Fund in biggest single funding commitment

The UK on Sunday said it will provide USD 2 billion to the Green Climate Fund in its "biggest" single funding commitment to help the world tackle climate change.

The British High Commission in India said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the financial contribution to help the world's most vulnerable people adapt to and mitigate the impact of climate change.

Sunak is currently in New Delhi to attend the two-day G20 Summit, which began on Saturday.

"The UK is stepping up and delivering on our climate commitments, both by decarbonising our own economy and supporting the world's most vulnerable to deal with the impact of climate change," Sunak said, addressing the G20 leaders.

"This is the kind of leadership that the world rightly expects from G20 countries. And this government will continue to lead by example in making the UK, and the world, more prosperous and secure," he said.

Also Read Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit G20 Summit 2023: UK PM Rishi Sunak shares his vision for UK-India relations Harmanpreet Kaur: Top 5 controversies involving the Indian captain Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging UK PM Sunak unveils tech partnership to crack down on illegal migration Russia turning to old ally N Korea to resupply its arsenal for Ukraine war New Mexico guv suspends right to carry guns in public; legal fight expected After attending G20 Summit, US President Biden to leave for Vietnam today G20 aims to triple green energy capacity; no mention of fossil phase-out Bali was Bali and New Delhi is New Delhi: EAM on Ukraine in G20 declaration