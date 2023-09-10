Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

UK to give $2 bn to Green Climate Fund in biggest single funding commitment

"This is the kind of leadership that the world rightly expects from G20 countries," Sunak at G20

Rishi Sunak

Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 11:11 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The UK on Sunday said it will provide USD 2 billion to the Green Climate Fund in its "biggest" single funding commitment to help the world tackle climate change.
The British High Commission in India said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the financial contribution to help the world's most vulnerable people adapt to and mitigate the impact of climate change.
Sunak is currently in New Delhi to attend the two-day G20 Summit, which began on Saturday.
"The UK is stepping up and delivering on our climate commitments, both by decarbonising our own economy and supporting the world's most vulnerable to deal with the impact of climate change," Sunak said, addressing the G20 leaders.
"This is the kind of leadership that the world rightly expects from G20 countries. And this government will continue to lead by example in making the UK, and the world, more prosperous and secure," he said.

Also Read

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit 2023: UK PM Rishi Sunak shares his vision for UK-India relations

Harmanpreet Kaur: Top 5 controversies involving the Indian captain

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

UK PM Sunak unveils tech partnership to crack down on illegal migration

Russia turning to old ally N Korea to resupply its arsenal for Ukraine war

New Mexico guv suspends right to carry guns in public; legal fight expected

After attending G20 Summit, US President Biden to leave for Vietnam today

G20 aims to triple green energy capacity; no mention of fossil phase-out

Bali was Bali and New Delhi is New Delhi: EAM on Ukraine in G20 declaration

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rishi Sunak G20 summit Green Climate Fund UK

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon