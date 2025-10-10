Friday, October 10, 2025 | 02:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Russia supports Donald Trump's candidacy for Nobel Peace Prize 2025

A close Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov informed the outlet that Russia would welcome the decision to award the Nobel Peace Prize to Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia on Friday extended support for US President Donald Trump's candidature for the Nobel Peace Prize 2025, according to a report by Russian media outlet TASS.
 
A close Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov informed the outlet that Russia would welcome the decision to award the Nobel Peace Prize to Trump. The Russian diplomat said, "I think, yes, we would support the decision, if we were asked." The diplomat told Yunashev Live channel on Telegram.
 
However, he said it was "stupid" of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy to support the claim if the US leader supplies Tomahawk missiles to Kiev. "That would mean a peace prize for sending weapons. The very idea is ludicrous. How people think reveals what their personality is," Ushakov said.
 

Trump’s chances of Nobel win at 3%

A different TASS report said that Trump’s chances of getting the Nobel are at 3 per cent, citing data from the Polymarket betting site. 

It further added that the odds of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the Doctors Without Borders humanitarian organisation winning the prize are estimated at 1 per cent. According to the data, Sudan’s Emergency Response Rooms stand a strong chance to win the award at 18 per cent.

Trump reiterated his claims

Trump, who has been nominated multiple times since 2018, has long positioned himself as a frontrunner, frequently claiming credit for “stopping seven wars.” This year, Trump’s nomination drew endorsements from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Pakistan’s government, both highlighting his role in recent peace efforts.
 
Netanyahu reportedly supported Trump for his part in brokering a Gaza peace deal, while Islamabad said he should get a Nobel in 2026 for his “diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership” during the recent India-Pakistan conflict. However, these nominations came after the February 1 deadline for the 2025 award.

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

