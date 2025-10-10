Friday, October 10, 2025 | 01:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Japan's Komeito exits ruling coalition citing concerns over corruption

Japan's Komeito exits ruling coalition citing concerns over corruption

The decision announced by Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito deals a serious blow to the Liberal Democrats, who last weekend chose ultra-conservative lawmaker Sanae Takaichi as its leader

Japan's Komeito party leader Tetsuo Saito speaks to the media, after a meeting with LDP's newly elected chief Sanae Takaichi, at the parliament in Tokyo, Japan October 10, 2025 | Reuters

AP Tokyo
Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

The head of Japan's Komeito says it is leaving the ruling coalition headed by the Liberal Democratic Party due to concerns over corruption.

The decision announced Friday by Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito deals a serious blow to the Liberal Democrats, who last weekend chose ultra-conservative lawmaker Sanae Takaichi as its leader.

Takaichi could still become Japan's first female prime minister, but the departure of the Buddhist-backed Komeito will compel the Liberal Democrats to find at least one other coalition partner in order to stay in power.

The ruling coalition had already lost its majorities in both houses of parliament. The lower house is due to vote on a new prime minister later this month.

 

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

