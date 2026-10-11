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Home / World News / Nvidia in talks to deepen investment in or acquire AI startup Reflection

Nvidia in talks to deepen investment in or acquire AI startup Reflection

Talks are at an early stage ‌and deal could ​take several forms, including ​so-called acqui-hire arrangement where Nvidia would hire staff and ​license technology rather than pursue a full acquisition

Nvidia

Nvidia is already a ‌major financial backer ​and strategic investor in Reflection ‌AI, having invested $800 million in the startup (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2026 | 8:29 AM IST

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Nvidia is in ​talks to deepen its investment in open-source startup Reflection AI or acquire it, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.
 
Talks are at an early stage ‌and a deal could ​take several forms, including a ​so-called acqui-hire arrangement where Nvidia would hire staff and ​license technology rather than pursue a full acquisition, potentially avoiding a lengthy regulatory review, the newspaper said.
 
An agreement could be reached in the coming weeks, according to the ​report, which cited multiple people familiar with the matter, while ‌adding that the discussions could still fall apart.
 
Reflection declined ​to comment on the FT report, while Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
 
 
Nvidia is already a ‌major financial backer ​and strategic investor in Reflection ‌AI, having invested $800 million in the startup, the FT reported.

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Founded in 2024 by former DeepMind researchers Misha Laskin and ​Ioannis Antonoglou, Reflection develops tools that automate software development, a fast-growing use case for AI.
 
​Reflection's chief executive, Laskin, told CNBC in April that the Nvidia-backed startup was raising fresh capital ‌at a pre-money valuation of $25 billion.
 
The company on Monday ‌launched its first open-weight model, Beam, as it seeks to compete in coding and agentic tasks with lower-cost Chinese models such as DeepSeek and Kimi.  

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 11 2026 | 8:29 AM IST