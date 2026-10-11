Nvidia in talks to deepen investment in or acquire AI startup Reflection

Nvidia is in ​talks to deepen its investment in open-source startup Reflection AI or acquire it, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Talks are at an early stage ‌and a deal could ​take several forms, including a ​so-called acqui-hire arrangement where Nvidia would hire staff and ​license technology rather than pursue a full acquisition, potentially avoiding a lengthy regulatory review, the newspaper said.

An agreement could be reached in the coming weeks, according to the ​report, which cited multiple people familiar with the matter, while ‌adding that the discussions could still fall apart.

Reflection declined ​to comment on the FT report, while Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nvidia is already a ‌major financial backer ​and strategic investor in Reflection ‌AI, having invested $800 million in the startup, the FT reported.

Founded in 2024 by former DeepMind researchers Misha Laskin and ​Ioannis Antonoglou, Reflection develops tools that automate software development, a fast-growing use case for AI.

​Reflection's chief executive, Laskin, told CNBC in April that the Nvidia-backed startup was raising fresh capital ‌at a pre-money valuation of $25 billion.

The company on Monday ‌launched its first open-weight model, Beam, as it seeks to compete in coding and agentic tasks with lower-cost Chinese models such as DeepSeek and Kimi.