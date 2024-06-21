Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nvidia loses title of world's most valued company; stock declines 2%

Nvidia, Microsoft and Apple are in a three-horse race to be the world's most valuable company

Nvidia

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 9:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nvidia’s stay as the world’s most valued company has been short-lived, with the chipmaker’s shares falling about 8 per cent from their peak.

The company’s shares were down about 2 per cent in early trade on Friday at $128 apiece, giving it a market valuation of $3.16 trillion – closely behind Microsoft’s $3.33 trillion and Apple’s $3.23 trillion. Nvidia, Microsoft and Apple are in a three-horse race to be the world’s most valuable company.

The ongoing artificial intelligence frenzy that briefly made Nvidia the world’s most valuable company this week also drove record inflows into tech funds, said Bank of America strategists. About $8.7 billion flowed into tech funds in the week through June 19.  
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics : Most valuable brands Nvidia Microsoft Apple

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 9:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon