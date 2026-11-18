By Patricia Hurtado and Anthony Aarons

A Pakistani man convicted of a participating in a foiled plot to kill US politicians, including President Donald Trump as he ran for reelection in 2024, was sentenced to more than 27 years in prison.

Asif Merchant, 48, was sentenced to 330 months, or 27 1/2 years, by US District Judge Eric Komitee at a hearing Tuesday in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Merchant was an Iranian intelligence agent dispatched to the US by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in April 2024 to hire hitmen to kill American politicians.

“This case was an exceptionally serious instance of terroristic violence,” Komitee said. “Not many charges are more serious than the contemplated targeted killing of a US president or other senior governmental officials.”

He was convicted by a jury in March of attempting to commit an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries and murder for hire. The attempted terrorism charge carried a maximum sentence of life in prison, which prosecutors argued for.

Defense lawyer Avi Moskowitz sought a term of less than 30 years, comparing his client to “Inspector Clouseau,” the bumbling French detective in the “Pink Panther” movies. Merchant’s plans were “so poorly executed it neither could nor was it intended to succeed,” he said.

The judge called Merchant an “outlier,” compared to other alleged terrorists, saying Merchant was cooperative with authorities and comported himself well during the trial.

“I think the sentence in this case has to be meaningful but I think the sentence of life plus 10 years is higher than necessary,” he said.

Merchant, who was wearing a beige jail fatigues and an orange T-shirt, showed no reaction as the sentencing was imposed.

“The IRGC sent Merchant to avenge the strike on their terrorist commander, Qasem Soleimani,” M. Scott Proctor, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for National Security, said in a statement. “The stiff sentence Merchant has now received should stand as a stark warning — if you come to America on behalf of a foreign power to commit terrorist acts, we will find you and lock you away.”

He was arrested on July 12, 2024, as he tried to board a plane out of the country. The day after the arrest, there was a separate assassination attempt against Trump at a Butler, Pennsylvania, campaign rally. Upon being informed of that attack, Merchant told law enforcement it was “the same thing he was sent here to do,” prosecutors said.

Moskowitz said that while he was disappointed in the length of the sentence, “we are grateful the judge considered the mitigating circumstances and he did not impose the sentence the government suggested.”

Banking Management Jobs

Merchant had an MBA and held several high-level banking management jobs in Pakistan before he founded his own import/export business which included traveling to Iran.

Prosecutors said that during these visits the IRGC recruited him in 2022, then later dispatched him to the US to begin searching for individuals to help carry out his plan. Merchant was directed by his Iranian handler to hire criminals or organized crime members to carry out the assassination plot, Merchant told the informant.

Merchant recruited a man authorities called “Nadeem Ali” who was working as an FBI informant and made surreptitious recordings of his meetings with the defendant.

The government said that Merchant searched his electronic devices for “republican party election campaign” and “trump upcoming events” more than a dozen times during Trump’s reelection campaign between May 1 and May 10, 2024.

Images of Trump were also found on his cell phone, including screen shots of his social media posts that included an image of Trump digging his own grave and a computer-generated image of a hand holding Trump’s severed head.

Merchant testified in his own defense, insisting he only participated to protect his family in Iran.

“I thought there would come a point in time when I would have been arrested and then I would tell the entire plan to the government,” he said.

Merchant said that during one meeting, his Iranian handler gave him the names of three potential targets: Trump, Joe Biden, who was president at the time, and Nikki Haley.

The case is US v Merchant, 24-CR-362, US District Court for the Eastern District of New York.