Business Standard
Home / World News / NY seeks to charge Weinstein with more sex crimes as Britain drops case

NY seeks to charge Weinstein with more sex crimes as Britain drops case

Manhattan district attorney's office in New York has begun presenting evidence to a grand jury of up to three previously uncharged allegations

Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein now faces the prospect of a new indictment in New York. File image: Shutterstock

AP New York
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 6:58 AM IST
Spared from prosecution in Britain on Thursday, Harvey Weinstein now faces the prospect of a new indictment in New York, where prosecutors retrying the disgraced movie mogul's rape case are taking steps to potentially charge him with up to three additional sex assaults.
Britain's Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised two charges of indecent assault against Weinstein in 2022, announced Thursday that it decided to discontinue the proceedings because there was "no longer a realistic prospect of conviction".
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"We have explained our decision to all parties," the CPS said in a statement. "We would always encourage any potential victims of sexual assault to come forward and report to police, and we will prosecute wherever our legal test is met."
At the same time, the Manhattan district attorney's office in New York has begun presenting evidence to a grand jury of up to three previously uncharged allegations against Weinstein -- two sexual assaults in the mid-2000s and another sexual assault in 2016.
 
The New York grand jury's term expires Friday, and a vote on an indictment could happen by the end of the week, though it's possible the process could extend beyond that. Prosecutors said they would seek to combine any new charges with ones previously brought against Weinstein so that they could be tried together.
In April, New York's top court overturned Weinstein's rape and sexual assault convictions and ordered a new trial. The state's Court of Appeals found that the judge in the 2020 trial unfairly allowed testimony from women whose claims against Weinstein weren't part of the case.
Prosecutors shared some information about the additional allegations that the grand jury is weighing at a court conference on Tuesday.
They include alleged sexual assaults at the Tribeca Grand Hotel, now known as the Roxy Hotel, and in a Lower Manhattan residential building between late 2005 and mid-2006, and an alleged sexual assault at a Tribeca hotel in May 2016.

More From This Section

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks at a press conference, during the G20 summit, in New Delhi, Photo: Reuters

Russian foreign minister warns US not to cross red lines on Ukraine issue

Verizon, Verizon fiber optics

Verizon to buy Frontier in $20 bln deal to boost US fiber network

Ukraine flag

Ukraine gets new chief diplomat as war with Russia enters critical phase

opec

Opec+ may agree to delay October oil output hike for two months: Report

JPMorgan, JP Morgan bank india

Cash could stay attractive for months despite rate cuts, says JP Morgan

Judge Curtis Farber elicited the details as Weinstein's lawyers weighed potentially having his testify before the grand jury, which they said he'd wanted to do. Weinstein was not present at the conference.
Aidala said Thursday that he's decided against testifying, citing a lack of sufficient information about the new allegations. He criticized prosecutors for seeking to add additional accusers to the case rather than simply trying Weinstein's original indictment again.
"The case was overturned in April and they spent six months trying to dig up someone to come after him," Aidala said.
Weinstein, 72, has denied that he raped or sexually assaulted anyone. He remains in custody in New York while awaiting a retrial in Manhattan that's tentatively scheduled to begin November 12. He is expected back in court for a pretrial hearing September 12.
Weinstein became the most prominent villain of the #MeToo movement, which took root in 2017 when women began to go public with accounts of his behaviour. After the revelations emerged, British police said they were investigating multiple allegations of sexual assault that reportedly took place between the 1980s and 2015.
In June 2022, the Crown Prosecution Service said it had authorised London's Metropolitan Police Service to file two charges of indecent assault against Weinstein over an alleged incident that occurred in London in 1996. The victim was in her 50s at the time of the announcement.
Unlike many other countries, Britain does not have a statute of limitations for rape or sexual assault.
After Weinstein's conviction was overturned, New York prosecutors said they intended to bring new sexual assault charges against him and were actively pursuing claims of rape that occurred in Manhattan within the statute of limitations.
At the original trial, Weinstein was convicted of forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006 and rape in the third degree for an attack on an aspiring actor in 2013. Those allegations will be part of his retrial. Weinstein's acquittals on charges of predatory sexual assault and first-degree rape still stand.
After the retrial, Weinstein is due to start serving a 16-year sentence in California for a separate rape conviction in Los Angeles, authorities said. Weinstein was convicted in Los Angeles in 2022.
Weinstein, the co-founder of Miramax and The Weinstein Company film studios, was once one of the most powerful people in Hollywood, producing such Oscar winners as "Pulp Fiction" and "Shakespeare in Love".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein to remain in custody while awaiting rape retrial

Harvey Weinstein

Judge sets Harvey Weinstein's retrial on sexual assault in NYC for Nov 12

Harvey Weinstein at the 2010 Time 100 Gala | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Weinstein scheduled to appear in NYC courtroom for upcoming retrial heaing

Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein faces new sexual assault allegations ahead of NY retrial

Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein may face new charges as more accusers come forward

Topics : Harvey Weinstein New York Harvey Weinstein scandal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 6:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayHappy Teachers' Day WishesMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon