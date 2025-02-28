Friday, February 28, 2025 | 10:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Oil on track for first monthly drop since Nov on Trump tariff concerns

Oil on track for first monthly drop since Nov on Trump tariff concerns

Uncertainty surrounding OPEC's production resumption plans in April and ongoing talks to end the war in Ukraine also weighed on investor sentiment

crude oil, oil, lng

crude oil, oil, lng

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 10:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil prices fell more than 1% on Friday and were headed for their first monthly drop since November, as markets braced for Washington's tariff threats and Iraq's decision to resume oil exports from the Kurdistan region.

Uncertainty surrounding OPEC's production resumption plans in April and ongoing talks to end the war in Ukraine also weighed on investor sentiment.

The more active May Brent crude futures slipped 81 cents, or 1.1%, to $72.76 a barrel by 1410 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $69.55 a barrel, down 80 cents, also 1.1%.

Front-month Brent, which expires on Friday, traded at $73.10, down 94 cents.

 

Both benchmarks are on track to post their first monthly decline in three months.

Also Read

oil

India imports Russian oil worth 49 bn euro in 3rd year of Ukraine invasion

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Oil steady as Russia-Ukraine peace deal may ease supply chain disruptions

Tankers owned by sanctioned entities continue to transport Russian crude oil to India this year. In some cases, specific tankers sanctioned by the United Kingdom continue to supply India with Russian oil.

US imposes sanctions on individuals, tankers shipping Iranian oil to China

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Govt widens approvals for Russian insurers after US oil sanctions

PremiumEthanol

Blending dilemma: Conflicting priorities on flex-fuel need clear policy

Baghdad is set to announce the resumption of oil exports from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region through the Iraq-Turkey pipeline, according to an Iraqi oil ministry statement.

Iraq will export 185,000 barrels per day through state oil marketer SOMO, and that quantity will gradually increase, the ministry said.

Despite the expected announcement, eight international oil firms operating in the Kurdistan region said they would not be resuming exports on Friday as there was no clarity on commercial agreements and guarantees of payment for past and future exports.

"The resumption of exports raises questions about how Iraq will comply with its OPEC+ obligations, having already regularly produced above its quota," said Harry Tchilinguirian, head of research at Onyx Capital Group.

"If OPEC+ delays a 120,000 bpd return of voluntary cut barrels starting in April, then the increase in Iraq will exceed that restraint," he added.

OPEC+ is debating whether to raise oil output in April as planned or freeze it as its members struggle to read the global supply picture, eight OPEC+ sources said.

Economists at Fitch's BMI research unit said market participants are struggling to gauge the impact of all the energy-related policy announcements made by the Trump administration this month.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said his proposed 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods will take effect on March 4, along with an extra 10% duty on Chinese imports.

Traders are reducing risks amid rising volatility sparked by Trump stepping up the tariffs war, not least against China, significantly raising concerns about global demand, said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

A tariff war could slow global growth, spark inflation and, in turn, suppress crude demand.

A Reuters poll showed Brent would average $74.63 per barrel in 2025, while U.S. crude is projected to average $70.66.

Still, oil prices climbed more than 2% on Thursday as supply concerns resurfaced after Trump revoked a licence granted to U.S. oil major Chevron to operate in Venezuela.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Citibank, Citigroup

Citigroup mistakenly credits customer account $81 trn in 'near miss'

German conservative party, Merz

German election winner Merz, rivals start sounding out possible coalition

trade

China vows to take 'all necessary measures' against new US tariffs

Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

UK ready to put 'boots on ground' for Ukraine: Starmer while meeting Trump

LNG (Photo: Bloomberg

Gazprom's gas exports via TurkStream to Europe at peak in Feb, shows data

Topics : Donald Trump Crude Oil

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 10:17 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon