Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 10:46 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US imposes sanctions on individuals, tankers shipping Iranian oil to China

US imposes sanctions on individuals, tankers shipping Iranian oil to China

The move comes after US President Donald Trump earlier this week vowed to bring Iran's oil exports to zero as the US tries to prevent the country from obtaining a nuclear weapon

Tankers owned by sanctioned entities continue to transport Russian crude oil to India this year. In some cases, specific tankers sanctioned by the United Kingdom continue to supply India with Russian oil.

The sanctions block access of the individuals and entities to any of their assets in the United States and prohibit US foreign assistance. | Representative Image

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 10:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The US Treasury said on Thursday it is imposing new sanctions on individuals and tankers helping to ship millions of barrels of Iranian crude oil per year to China. 
The move comes after US President Donald Trump earlier this week vowed to bring Iran's oil exports to zero as the US
tries to prevent the country from obtaining a nuclear weapon. 
The Treasury said the oil was shipped on behalf of Iran's Armed Forces General Staff and its front company Sepehr Energy, which the US designated in late 2023. This sanctions target jurisdictions, including China, India, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as several vessels. 
 

Also Read

Masoud Pezeshkian, Masoud, Pezeshkian, Iran President

Iran calls for Opec to unite against potential US crude sanctions

Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio approves some foreign aid waivers to Trump's spending halt

As Brent crude price trades below $70 per barrel, analysts are backing aviation and tyre stocks and are cautious about paints and oil marketing companies (OMCs). “Oil prices are down over 20 per cent from their recent peak and bode well for sectors

Russia oil trade with China, India stalls as sanctions drive up costs

Russian Oil

Russian oil refining increases as US sanctions disrupt crude exports

BPCL, Bharat petroleum

Bharat Petroleum struggles to get Russian crude cargoes for March

Treasury said it imposed blocking sanctions on the Panama-flagged CH Billion tanker and the Hong Kong-flagged Star Forest tanker for their role in shipping Iranian oil to China. 
The US said the tankers "onboarded" Iranian crude from storage in China as part of a scheme involving Iran's military, which stands to profit from the sale of the oil. 
The sanctions block access of the individuals and entities to any of their assets in the United States and prohibit US foreign assistance. 
"We will use all tools at our disposal to hold the regime accountable for its destabilizing activities and pursuit of nuclear weapons that threaten the civilized world," Tammy Bruce, a State Department spokesperson said about the sanctions. 
The sanctions designated Iranian national Arash Lavian, which the US said helped support Sepehr. 
The US also designated Marshal Ship Management Private Limited. 
In addition, Young Folks International Trading Co and Limited and Lucky Ocean Shipping Limited were designated for operating in Iran's petroleum sector.

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Israel to turn Gaza strip over to US after fighting ends, says Trump

US job

US jobless claims rise to 219,000, but layoffs remain relatively low

AstraZeneca vaccine

AstraZeneca reports better than expected profit on higher cancer drug sales

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump admin to pressure IOC to come up with uniform transgender athlete ban

deepseek artificial intelligence

DeepSeek limits access to its AI model as demand strains capacity

Topics : US sanctions US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Crude Oil

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

Trent Q3 resultsBharti Airtel Q3 resultsMarket TodayVirat Kohli Injury UpdateREC Q3 resultsGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon