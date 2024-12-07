Business Standard
Home / World News / Over 280K displaced in northwest Syria amid rebel offensive, says UN

Over 280K displaced in northwest Syria amid rebel offensive, says UN

Amid already dire living conditions after 13 years of war, the UN is scaling up humanitarian efforts to assist the most vulnerable

Refugees, Syrian Refugees

Thousands of residents fled the city of Homs, desperate amid the rebels' advance towards Damascus. Photo: Shutterstock

ANI Europe
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 6:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

More than 2,80,000 people have been uprooted in northwest Syria following the sudden and massive offensive into Government-controlled areas led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which is sanctioned by the Security Council as a terrorist group, the United Nations said on Friday.

Sharing a post on X, the United Nations wrote, "Over 280,000 people have been uprooted in northwest Syria in a matter of days following the recent escalation of violence."

"Amid already dire living conditions after 13 years of war, the UN is scaling up humanitarian efforts to assist the most vulnerable," the post added.

Meanwhile, thousands of residents fled the city of Homs, desperate amid the rebels' advance towards Damascus sparked panic.

 

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said on Friday that thousands of Homs residents started fleeing overnight towards the western coast, where embattled Syrian President Bashar al-Assad still maintains control, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

Fighters led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) made significant gains in Syria, capturing two key towns - Rastan and Talbiseh - in the Homs governorate. According to Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the SOHR, HTS forces were just five kilometres away from the outskirts of Homs city.

More From This Section

Tiktok

Federal appeals court upholds law requiring sale or ban of TikTok in US

Hong kong

Hong Kong's IVF rules send people into black market for eggs, embryos

Elon Musk, Musk

Musk funded super PAC comparing Trump's position on abortion to Ruth Bader

The passive-investing juggernaut is picking up speed — and it's stirring up fresh angst about the dangers posed by the index-tracking boom across Wall Street.

A $500 billion haul reignites passive controversy on Wall Street

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump appoints former PayPal COO David Sacks as 'AI and crypto czar'

After capturing the city of Hama to the north on Thursday, the rebels set their sights on the crossroads city of Homs which, if captured, would split the territories under the control of President Bashar al-Assad in two.

The conflict began in 2011 after Assad moved to stamp out peaceful pro-democracy protests during the Arab Spring. Over 3,00,000 civilians have been killed in more than a decade of war, according to the United Nations, with millions more displaced across the region, according to CNN.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Syria, Air strikes

Syrian insurgents enter 2 central towns, bringing them close to Homs

Refugees, Syrian Refugees

Here's why rebel capture of Syria's Hama, city with dark history, matters

Syria, Air strikes

Syrian cities under siege after nearly a decade: What's happening?

Syria, Air strikes

Al-Golani tours seized city of Aleppo in Syria; battles intensify near Hama

Abu Mohammed al-Golani

Who is Abu Mohammed al-Golani, the leader of Syria's shock insurgency?

Topics : Syria Syria crisis United Nations Middle East

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 6:48 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon