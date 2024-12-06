Business Standard
Home / World News / Donald Trump appoints former PayPal COO David Sacks as 'AI and crypto czar'

Donald Trump appoints former PayPal COO David Sacks as 'AI and crypto czar'

Crypto czar and other officials in Trump's incoming administration such as the chairs of the SEC and Commodity Futures Trading Commission are expected to reshape US policy on digital currency

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's tech backers generally want to see minimal regulation around artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 9:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday said he was appointing former PayPal Chief Operating Officer David Sacks as his "White House AI & Crypto Czar," another step towards overhauling US policy. 
"He will work on a legal framework so the Crypto industry has the clarity it has been asking for, and can thrive in the US," Trump said in a post on his social-media site Truth Social, without saying whether "czar" was an official title. 
The crypto czar and other officials in Trump's incoming administration such as the chairs of the Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission are expected to reshape US policy on digital currency along with a newly created crypto advisory council. 
 
Trump's tech backers generally want to see minimal regulation around artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, saying Washington would throttle growing innovative sectors with excessive rules. 
Trump announced on Wednesday that he was nominating prominent Washington lawyer and crypto advocate Paul Atkins to lead the SEC, in a move celebrated by the industry. 
Trump - who once labeled crypto a scam - embraced digital assets during his campaign, promising to make the United States the "crypto capital of the planet" and to accumulate a national stockpile of bitcoin.  ALSO READ: Trump appoints former Senator David Perdue as US ambassador to China 
Bitcoin broke $100,000 for the first time on Wednesday night, a milestone hailed even by skeptics as a coming-of-age for digital assets as investors bet on a friendly US administration to cement the place of cryptocurrencies in financial markets. 

More From This Section

UnitedHealthcare

New clues surface in search for gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare CEO

Joe Biden, Biden

Biden considers preemptive pardons for allies before Trump takes office

Citi

Trump's easing of regulations to trigger Japan outbound M&A: Citi executive

Boeing

Boeing still not producing MAX planes after strike, says FAA administrator

global stocks

Asian shares slip on South Korea risk, dollar steady ahead of payrolls

Matthew Dibb, chief investment officer at cryptocurrency asset manager Astronaut Capital, described the news as extremely bullish. "David has had somewhat of a hands-on approach to crypto over the years, at times holding coins such as solana. He appears to be a lot more technically and commercially competent regarding crypto than most would think," Dibb said. 
Born in South Africa, Sacks, 52, is a co-founder of venture capital firm Craft Ventures and an early leader of PayPal, a payment processing firm that was acquired by eBay in 2002. 
Sacks is considered a member of the "PayPal Mafia" of former workers and executives at the digital finance firm that includes prominent Trump supporters Peter Thiel and Elon Musk. 
Musk, the Tesla CEO who leads artificial intelligence startup xAI, is a crypto fan and was appointed by Trump as co-lead of the new Department of Government Efficiency. 
The advisory board to streamline government is nicknamed DOGE, the name of a cryptocurrency. 
Sacks is also a former chief executive of software company Zenefits and founded Yammer, a social network for enterprise users. 
He was an early evangelist of cryptocurrencies, telling CNBC in a 2017 interview that he believed the rise of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, was revolutionizing the internet. 
"It feels like we are witnessing the birth of a new kind of web. Some people have called it the decentralized web or the internet of money," he said. 
Trump said Sacks will also lead a White House advisory council on science and technology. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Also Read

Trump

Trump appoints former Senator David Perdue as US ambassador to China

trade

Donald Trump's plan to impose 10% tariff on China has $64 bn import hole

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump names Adam Boehler for negotiating release of hostages abroad

Trump

Trump seeks to dismiss Georgia election case, citing presidential immunity

Pete Hegseth

Trump's Pentagon nominee Hegseth refuses to back down amid growing doubts

Topics : Trump Inauguration 2025 Donald Trump Donald Trump administration artifical intelligence cryptocurrency

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 9:27 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon