Over 6,000 killed, more than 30,000 displaced after floods in Libya

According to workers, mortuaries are overflowing in hospitals that are still closed despite the pressing need to treat disaster survivors

libya

Photo: ANI

ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 7:05 AM IST
More than 6000 people have lost their lives due to heavy flooding that caused massive devastation across Libya, reported CNN on Wednesday.
The death toll was revised on Wednesday morning local time, according to health ministry undersecretary of the Unity Government in Tripoli, Saadeddin Abdul Wakil.
According to workers, mortuaries are overflowing in hospitals that are still closed despite the pressing need to treat disaster survivors. As per Egypt's emigration ministry, the government buried 87 Egyptian victims who died in Libya.
Authorities fear 10,000 more people remain missing, maybe swept out to sea or buried beneath rubble strewn over the metropolis that formerly housed over 100,000 people.
The flooding in Derna has displaced over 30,000 people, according to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in Libya. The extensive damage to the region's infrastructure has rendered some affected areas inaccessible to humanitarian organisations, CNN reported.
Only two of the seven entry points to Derna are presently open.

Officials are digging amid mountains of wreckage for survivors and bodies in order to honour Islamic traditions that the dead should be buried within three days, according to CNN.
Storm Daniel's devastation has made it considerably more difficult for rescuers to remove roads and debris in order to find survivors. The storm disrupted communications, complicating rescue attempts and raising concern among family members living outside Libya who are waiting for word on missing loved ones.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Libya Floods

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 7:05 AM IST

