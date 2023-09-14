Confirmation

Kim vows support for Russia's 'just fight' during summit with Putin

North Korea may have tens of millions of aging artillery shells and rockets based on Soviet designs that could give a huge boost to the Russian army in Ukraine

putin, kim jong un

Kim Jong Un, North Korean leader and Vladimir Putin, President , Russia (Photo: ANI)

AP
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 12:16 AM IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed support for Russia’s “just fight” during a summit with President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that the US warned could lead to a deal to supply ammunition for Moscow's war in Ukraine.

After touring launch pads with Putin at a remote space base in Russia’s Far East, Kim expressed “full and unconditional support” and said Pyongyang will always stand with Moscow on the “anti-imperialist” front.

The leaders met at the Vostochny Cosmodrome for a summit that underscores how their interests are aligning in the face of their countries’ separate, intensifying confrontations with the United States. The talks lasted four to five hours, Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti reported. Putin told Russian state TV that the North Korean will visit two more cities in Russia’s Far East after the summit. Putin also said there are “possibilities” for military co-operation between the countries.

North Korea may have tens of millions of aging artillery shells and rockets based on Soviet designs that could give a huge boost to the Russian army in Ukraine, analysts say.

The United States has accused North Korea of providing Russia with arms, including selling artillery shells to the Russian mercenary group Wagner. Both Russian and North Korean officials deny such claims.

CRIMEA ATTACK

A Ukrainian attack on a strategic shipyard early Wednesday in Russia-annexed Crimea wounded 24 people, damaged two ships undergoing repairs and caused a fire at the facility, Russian authorities reported.

PORT STRIKE

A ‘massive’ Russian drone attack early on Wednesday damaged infrastructure at Ukrainian grain-exporting ports on the Danube River
Vladimir Putin Russia Ukraine Russia Ukraine Conflict Kim Jong Un

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 12:16 AM IST

